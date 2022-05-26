OAK CITY - The inaugural Goosenest Festival has come and gone with much fanfare.
The Goosenest Festival had a great turnout for the first event. There were over 1,500 people who attended the event this past weekend.
The parade that began at 10 a.m and consisted of multiple high school bands, car and motorcycle clubs, the Oak City fire department and many other groups. There were over 30 vendors that attended the festival this year.
Live music began after the parade and was also a good hit for the community.
The committee for the Goosenest plans to return next year and hopes to be bigger and have more vendors next year. They are also hoping to have more activities for children to enjoy at the festival next year.
“Thank you to all the committee members, volunteers and vendors for making this first annual event possible this year, also thank you for the community for coming out and helping us kick off the first annual Goosenest Festival,” said Vonetta Porter, Chair of Goosnest Festival.
The name for the festival was chosen due to Oak City being called Goosenest many years ago which was the original name of Oak City. The committee wants to take Oak City back to the old roots and inform the people of the history of the City. This year will be the first year that the town will host the event. The committee had planned for the event to begin in 2019, but due to COVID it was postponed until this year.
Keep an eye out and plan to attend the Goosenest Festival that will be taking place again next year for the second year in a row. The committee is planning for it to be even bigger and better next year.