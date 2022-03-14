On Feb. 28, Matthew Alexander Graham, 30, was charged with statutory rape of a person 13, 14 or 15 and indecent liberties with a minor.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 28
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1067 Griffin Lane in Jamesville.
All other offenses were reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 1065 Griffin Lane in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 211 North Broad St. in Everetts.
March 1
An overdose was reported at 1541 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was property at 1121 Williams Rd. in Williamston.
March 2
Injury to personal property was reported at Robersonville Manor in Robersonville.
March 3
Warrant service was reported at N.C. 125 and Harrell Road in Oak City.
Fraud was reported at 4531 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism was reported at N.C. 125 in Oak City.
Second degree trespassing and larceny was reported at Kearney Road in Robersonville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at South Maple Street in Oak City.
March 4
Warrant service was reported at 6615 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Martin General Hospital in Williamston.
March 5
All other larceny was reported at Handy Mart 67, 707 North Main St. in Robersonville.
March 6
Simple assault was reported at 1041 Ethan Court in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 301 North Railroad St. in Hamilton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 28
Mack Eugene Voliva Jr., was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Totliver Maeshall was charged with driving under the influence.
March 1
Taquila Rashaun Deering was charged with nonsupport of child.
March 3
Ricky Michael Williams was charged with probation violation and order of commitment.
Raheem Davon McDaniel was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction- order of arrest and warrant service other jurisdiction
.
March 4
Heather Nicola Terry was charged with failure to appear- driving while license revoked and failure to appear- unlawfully pass emergency vehicle.
Amanda Joanne Price was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 28
Trespassing was reported at 103 Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1700 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 1
Illegal dumping was reported at Henderson Street near East Franklin Street in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 214 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 412 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
March 3
Sexual battery was reported at 821 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 4
Possession of one-half up to one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Warren Street near South Haughton Street in Williamston.
Hit & run was reported at Plymouth Street near 103 Plymouth St. in Williamston.
No operators license, possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of the vehicle was reported at 400 North MLK Jr. Drive in Williamston.
March 5
Breaking and entering was reported at 222 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Larceny and aid and abet larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 6
Assault with deadly weapon was reported at Andrew’s Park Apartments, 300 Slade St., Apt. 8 in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot, 301 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 7
Driving under the influence and driving while license revoked was reported at KFC parking lot, 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 28
Matthew Alexander Graham, 30, was charged with statutory rape of a person 13, 14 or 15 and indecent liberties with a minor.
David Wayne Bland, 44, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and fail to work after paid.
March 1
Robert Earl Taylor, 46, was charged with injury to personal property.
Markita Latrease Suggs, 34, was charged with injury to personal property.
March 3
Darrell Jamel Brown, 33, was charged with trespassing.
Tonya Ann Andrews, 30, was charged with trespassing.
March 4
Micheal O’Brian-Perry Peele, 43, was charged with possession of one-half to one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Tamaric Ladon Williams, 21, was charged with no operators license.
March 5
Kristopher David Daniels, 41, was charged with larceny.
Taylor Renee Knieper, 28, was charged with aid and abet larceny.
March 6
Deandra Sherri Peele, 28, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Chelsey Ann Phillips, 34, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Michael Rhea, 33, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 7
Misty Wynne Steward, 46, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 28
Identity theft was reported at 608 Myers Drive in Robersonville.
March 2
Breaking and entering without larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 601 West Academy St. in Robersonville.
March 5
Discharge weapon in occupied property and discharge firearm in city limits was reported at 422 Everett St. in Robersonville.
Shoplifting and ban was reported at Handy Mart in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.