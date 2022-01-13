A rural family medicine program is helping Vidant Health meet unique health care challenges faced by rural communities and train providers to serve those communities.
The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program is a partnership among Vidant Medical Center, East Carolina’s Brody School of Medicine and its rural Federally Qualified Health Centers — Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center in Ahoskie and Goshen Medical Center in Beulaville.
It exemplifies how health care can help meet the needs of rural communities, as highlighted every year during November’s National Rural Health Day, an initiative of the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health to shine a light on the vital health needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America.
The program is designed to equip physicians with specialized training in caring for patients in rural and underserved communities.
The providers are exposed to the very high disparities in the diagnoses of diabetes and cardiovascular disease seen in many eastern North Carolina counties.
Rural communities also face challenges in terms of access to health care due to limited infrastructure including transportation and less technology available for online appointments with providers.
Dr. Audy Grey Whitman oversees the Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, which is in its first year, and includes four interns who work with approximately 32 faculty at Vidant and Brody and six faculty at the rural training sites.
During the course of the program, residents will spend a majority of their first year of training at VMC and ECU’s Family Medicine Center in Greenville. After this, the residents will spend the next two years training at the sites in Ahoskie, Beulaville and Kenansville.
One of the key experiences for the residents is the exposure to the breadth of family medicine with a focus on complex, high-acuity patients in resource-abundant academic medical center environments and resource-scare rural environments.
This program prepares residents to provide comprehensive care in a wide variety of practice settings.
“Having residents working in ENC communities, they observe firsthand the social determinants that exist in a rural setting and their understanding of these challenges will help these residents find solutions to better serve rural communities,” Whitman said. “Our faculty are highly-experienced clinical educators who serve as mentors and provide invaluable support, instruction and encouragement to residents.”
In addition to the support of physician faculty, the rural program has incorporated experienced rural physicians into the faculty to provide oversight, training, guidance and mentorship to program residents as faculty also live and work in the rural communities where these residents call home.
Each faculty member has an area of clinical focus, including maternal, infant, child and adolescent care and procedural skills, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, practice management and rural medicine.
“The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program helps augment the great work being done with the health care centers already in these communities and helps expand the footprint in these areas to meet the goal of more access to health care,” Whitman said.
This increases the number of providers for a community, one of the issues making a positive effect on health care in rural areas.
According to Whitman, residents find the work challenging, but rewarding, and it gives them a true feel for what it is like and how it might entice them to stay in eastern North Carolina.
Some residents in the program grew up in rural settings, and they see this opportunity as a way of giving back to the patients they can strongly identify with and find ways to make health a priority in their lives.
“One of the important experiences for the residents is how they are accepted,” Whitman said. “They are welcomed with open arms and they become a part of the fabric of that community.”
National Rural Health Day, the third Thursday of the month, shines a spotlight on the unique health care needs of these communities and puts the focus on the needs of an aging population suffering from a greater number of chronic conditions, where rural hospitals are often the economic foundation of their communities in addition to being the primary providers of care.