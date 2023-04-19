Goats, lambs and well-behaved pigs were the center of attention, but young 4-H participants stole the show last Thursday evening at the Martin County Farmer’s Market building.
The 47th annual 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was once again hosted by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County.
Martin County Extension Director Lisa Smith and the N.C. Extension team worked diligently to make this year’s show a success.
“We are so excited about this crowd,” said Smith at the event. “Everyone is so happy.”
Yearly, the extension service hosts the show and sale as a culmination to a year of shared knowledge and education. The opportunity offers participants experience to build and improve important life skills through the day to day process of raising and showing animals. However, 4-H isn’t just for farm kids and animal lovers.
The organization is part of the Cooperative Extension service — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.
Youngsters have been learning by doing through 4-H for over 100 years. The organization is diversified and welcomes young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express themselves and help them make their communities better
Through 4-H programs, nearly six million kids and teens have taken on critical societal issues, such as addressing community health inequities, engaging in civil discourse and advocating for equity and inclusion for all,
Within the programs, children and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. The youth experience 4-H in every county in the country through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4-H camps.
“4-H’s reach and depth are unmatched, reaching kids in every corner of America – from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities. The network boasts 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 4-H professionals providing caring and supportive mentoring to all 6 million 4-H’ers, helping them grow into true leaders today and in life,” according to the organization’s website.
Martin County officials, including Sheriff Tim Manning, County Commissioner Emily Biggs and Martin County Manager U. James Bennett joined family, friends and other community supporters watching as handlers led their livestock around the show ring.
Along with nine goats, 11 lambs and 13 hogs, the show had 30 participants, including Aubrey Byant, Brock Hardison, Caden Manning, Callee Perry, Emilee Perry, Payson Pope, J.R. Price, Sierra Price, Georgia Steel, Thomas Ward, Susan Gardner, Robert Grimes, Aubrey Harrell, Alexis Hill, Anna Parnell, Alyssa Revels, Kolby Revels, Mollie Revels, Ada Grace Stalls, Ava Alexander, Rylee Alexander, Chloe Alexander, Jamisyn Edwards, Carli Godwin, Grace Hale, Laura Jayne Hale, Wilson Roberson, Abby Stallings, Linden Wright and Riley Wynne.
The Showmanship Winners were:
- Grand Champion Jr. Lamb Showman: Grace Hale;
- Reserve Champion Jr. Lamb Showman: Carli Godwin;
- Grand Champion Sr. Lamb Showman: Riley Wynne;
- Reserve Champion Sr. Lamb Showman: Wilson Roberson;
- Grand Champion Jr. Hog Showman: Caden Manning;
- Reserve Champion Jr. Hog Showman: JR Price;
- Grand Champion Sr. Hog Showman: Sierra Price;
- Reserve Champion Sr. Hog Showman: Callee Perry;
- Grand Champion Jr. Goat Showman: Alexis Hill;
- Reserve Champion Jr. Goat Showman: Anna Parnell; and
- Grand Champion Sr. Goat Showman: Susan Gardner.
The Market Award Winners were:
- Grand Champion Lamb: Exhibited by Grace Hale purchased by Filling Station Restaurant;
- Reserve Champion Lamb: Exhibited by Wilson Roberson purchased by Bowen Farms;
- Grand Champion Hog: Exhibited by Caden Manning purchased by Bennie Moore Septic Tank Service;
- Reserve Champion Hog: Exhibited by Caden Manning purchased by Hardison’s Carolina Barbecue;
- Grand Champion Goat: Exhibited by Anna Parnell purchased by J&J Equipment Repair,;
- Reserve Champion Goat: Exhibited by Kolby Revels purchased by Roanoke Tar Cotton Gin & Lake Phelps Grain.