You want to fill your pantry and fridge with foods and beverages you know your family will love. However, amid the continued uncertainty affecting supply chains and retailers, that’s a task that’s often easier said than done for shoppers like you.
One smart way to save time and money while stocking your virtual or physical cart is by sticking with items that have already been approved by other households. Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, is a go-to resource for this purpose. Backed by a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, winners across a range of product categories are recognized for outstanding innovation with a red seal that you can easily spot while doing your shopping.
“The distinctive seal of approval from Product of the Year provides shoppers with a guide they can trust and offers peace of mind when making the most important purchasing decisions – including what you feed your family,” says Mike Nolan, Global CEO, Product of the Year Management. “Whether shopping online or in-store, turning to this guide will help you cut through the clutter, saving both time and money.”
To simplify your next trip to the supermarket, check out the 20 food and beverage winners of the 2022 Product of the Year:
• Alcoholic Beverage | ALDI-exclusive Peaks and Tides Pinot Noir – ALDI
• Bakery | ALDI-exclusive L’oven Fresh Garlic Knots – ALDI
• Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels – ALDI
• Candy Bar | Kinder Bueno Mini – Ferrero USA
• Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts: Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar – ALDI
• Coffee & Tea | Joyba Bubble Tea – Del Monte Foods, Inc.
• Convenience Meal | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken – ALDI
• Dips & Condiments | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip – ALDI
• Fruit Snack | Del Monte Fruit Cups with Infusions – Del Monte Foods, Inc.
• Functional Beverage | CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate – CVS Health
• Hot & Spicy Snack | Takis Blue Heat – Barcel USA
• Low Carb Bread | Aunt Millie’s Bakeries Live Carb Smart – Aunt Millie’s Bakeries
• Meatless | Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin’ ChiQin Cutlets – Quorn Foods
• Outdoor Cooking | Kingsford Hardwood Pellets – The Clorox Company
• Plant-Based Food | Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds – Daiya
• RTD Cocktail | Captain Morgan Captain’s Cocktails – Diageo
• Salty Snack | ALDI-exclusive Clancy’s Pub Style Pretzels – ALDI
• Soft Drink | Pepsi Mango – PepsiCo
• Spirits | Tanqueray Sevilla Orange – Diageo
• Sugar Confections | NERDS Gummy Clusters – Ferrara
For more information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com.
These days, there’s no reason to navigate the grocery store without some navigational tools. Let the viewpoints of thousands of other shoppers serve as your compass.