Spring essentials
vadimguzhva / iStock via Getty Images Plus

Whatever your spring plans include cleaning your living spaces top to bottom or taking up an outdoor fitness routine, you’ll likely need some household supplies to fuel your seasonal endeavors.

With so many new products being introduced all the time on both store shelves and online, you may be wondering which items have already passed muster with other consumers. Fortunately, resources exist to help you quickly hone in on the best of the bunch. Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, recently announced the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, each winner’s packaging boasts a red seal of approval.