(StatePoint) Whether you are packing school lunches or hosting a dinner party, you want your fridge and pantry to be stocked with the highest-quality foods for the best value.
Thankfully, there’s a better way to navigate store aisles than just picking products at random and hoping for the best, one which doesn’t involve hours of product research.
Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, recently announced the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories.
“It’s easier than ever for today’s consumers to be overwhelmed by choice. Far beyond retail aisles, they now have direct-to-consumer options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and a never-ending stream of their favorite influencers reviewing products,” says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “It’s important to us to help consumers and their families cut through the noise.”
To make your visits to the supermarket a breeze, consider this year’s 20 food and beverage winners, listed by category:
• Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected French Baguette – ALDI
Want to feed your family the foods that other shoppers have already tried and loved? Whether you’re filling your virtual or physical cart, be sure to lean on consumers tools that can help you make better choices.