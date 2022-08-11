More than 200 children bounced, splashed and frolicked last Friday at an event created to connect the community with the people who are sworn to protect them.
Fun in the Sun, sponsored by the town of Williamston, provided hot dogs and pop-sickles, bouncy blowups, a water slide, face painting and a firefighter combat course.
The police department, fire department, town employees and other volunteers provided the fun at Godwin Coppage Park from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Even Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard Brown got in on the fun by sliding (fully clothed) down the waterslide side-by-side with Makaila Gillum, the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Officer, to squeals of delight by children waiting for their turn.
Gillum, who has been with WPD for five years, is three months into her current position. She planned this event and is hoping to have similar events soon.
“I am like a community liaison,” she said. “I wanted to plan something for the kids before they went back to school. And I wanted the community to have a fun relaxing day.”
Williamston Police Chief Travis Cowan said Gillum gets kudos for her first event.
“She literally hit the ground running [in her new position]” said Cowan. “She put a lot of work in this. We are glad to see this crowd.”
Gillum, who said she had a lot of help, said as a crime prevention officer she does a variety of things. What she enjoys the most is interacting with the public and helping build relationships. She wants people to see police officers as human, too.
“I do community events and go places, like to daycares. I talk to the kids and help them get a positive outlook [about police officers],” she said.
Gillum’s position is split between crime prevention and handling evidence, according to Chief Cowan.
“She is kind of a ‘jack-of-all-trades.’ There is enough here to do both jobs full-time, but it is hard to find manpower to do both. The [town commissioners] allowed us to create a position to where somebody was dedicated to both these things,” he said. “The pandemic made it hard for a crime prevention officer to get out in front of people.”
Cowan said relationships are key to reaching the community.
“We try to go to any event we can participate in — churches, preschools; if you just want to ‘meet-a-cop.’ We are always trying to find ways to get out into the community,” he said.
Where they go, determines how they will dress. They don’t always come dressed in head-to-toe gear, “including the batman belt,” said Cowan, which can be intimidating to young children.
Friday, officers were dressed in friendlier, pale-mint-green T-shirts with Police spelled out in block letters on the back.
Cowan said events help familiarize people with the police and “humanize” their positions.
“So many times, people only encounter law enforcement when it’s a bad day, like an accident or they’ve been stopped by us for some reason. They might be scared, or intimidated and nervous, because they don’t know what the outcome will be,” he added.
“We want people to get to know our officers. We want them to know who they are dealing with,” and to put a name with a face.
Gillum said the community event was a way for children to see police in a friendly, positive light.
[The T-shirts] were one way to “let kids know we are the police, but not be intimidating,” she said.
Working officers, in uniform, also stopped by the event when they could.
“We also wanted to have a uniformed presence here and hopefully get a positive outlook on that as well,” Gillum added.
Volunteers helped put the fun in Fun in the Sun.
Krissy Dubovec with the Civic Credit Union, said they were there to help provide fun and build relationships. The credit union paid for a bounce house and a blowup water slide. With temperatures soaring into the 90’s the waterslide was a hit.
Cowan said he thinks the timing was right to bring people together.
“We are coming out of COVID — hopefully we will continue to come out of COVID. People are starting to gather and feeling more comfortable about it. We felt it was safe enough to bring people out to interact with our staff again,” he said.
Face painting was offered by volunteers Tiffany Harrington and Misty Joyner.
“The fire department always helps out tremendously, [with these events],” Gillum added. “They provided a combat course, a grill and tents.”
The department had their fire trucks on display, and the combat course was educational, competitive and fun — and another way to get wet.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s wife, Vicky, handed out information about the Riverbend Safe Kids Coalition, which is made up of advocates from Martin, Tyrell and Washington counties.
“We do community awareness events on vehicle safety, bike and pedestrian safety, fire safety, poison prevention and safe sleep,” she said.
The coalition installs car seats, fits children for bike helmets and installs smoke alarms, (with help from the fire department).
They also have medication drop off boxes for old, out-of-date medications and encourage families to put babies down to sleep “alone, on their backs and in the crib [to keep them safe as they sleep],” she added.