More than 200 children bounced, splashed and frolicked last Friday at an event created to connect the community with the people who are sworn to protect them.

Fun in the Sun, sponsored by the town of Williamston, provided hot dogs and pop-sickles, bouncy blowups, a water slide, face painting and a firefighter combat course.

