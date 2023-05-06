The Jamesville Restroration Project Volunteer Construction crew. Project organizers, Billy Higgs, (far left) and Abbey Strine, (far right) will be leading this crew in the repair of ten Jamesville properties along with The Friendly Spot this July.
JAMESVILLE - “It is a bit of a journey of how the Jamesville Restoration Project began, but it is definitely a God thing,” said Brenda Perry.
Perry is the Program Director for the Jamesville Community Food Pantry and the Friendly Spot in downtown Jamesville. She is also the co-creator of the Jamesville Restoration Project, although she had no idea what she was getting into two years ago when she says God began His work.
“Two summers ago I broke my leg and, while recuperating, God had begun to work on my heart about revitalizing Jamesville and gave me the name The Jamesville Restoration Project,” said Perry.
While the name was catchy, the project never caught on, until now. The change was brought about through Perry’s collaboration with her daughter, Abbey Strine.
According to Perry, Strine and her Maryland-based Real Life Church had been taking a team of teens and construction crew to the Appalachian mountains each summer working with the Appalachian Service Project.
However, this past summer they all agreed the program was no longer working to the benefit of the teens or to the glory of God, but they believed in the teen/construction ministry idea.
“They had seen how the program built confidence, trust and team building aspects into the teens and they had seen the miracles that could be done in a short time if God was given the room to work and His name was lifted up,” Perry said. “They began to look for another program but found none. This last Thanksgiving as my daughter and family were on their way to visit here, the Lord began to work on her heart, that they should come to Jamesville and start their own program.”
When Strine returned to Maryland she proposed the Jamesville Restoration Project to her church’s pastor, along with the leaders of the ministry’s construction team. The ministry leaders agreed to begin a yearly summer sojourn to Jamesville to help those needing to make their homes safe.
Applications were basic and asked for no financial information since this was the first year of the program. The only information required was what needed to be fixed, the makeup of the household residents and if the home was owned by the applicant.
On a recent visit the Jamesville Restoration Project inspection team decided which jobs to accept and what could be accomplished in a week’s time.
Then the logistics had to be worked out.
Hal Davis of the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience is providing a lunch and dinner meal for the workers, along with an 8 a.m. worship service on Thursday morning. Hardison’s is also offering a dinner meal to the 30-member team.
Of the 10 projects expecting to be completed during the July stay, two are community type buildings. The Friendly Spot and the Jamesville Community Center will each be repaired.
The total cost of the repairs for the 10 properties is approximately $20,000. The project is accepting donations and sponsorships. The team members pay their own travel expenses and are housed and fed by area churches, restaurants and private donors.
“My personal desire is that this event will revive hope and pride in our little town and that we, as a community, will pick up the mantle and continue the work when the Maryland team leaves. I would love for them to see the change that has been wrought when they return next summer,” said Perry.