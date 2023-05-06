Ministry Kids

The Jamesville Restroration Project Volunteer Construction crew. Project organizers, Billy Higgs, (far left) and Abbey Strine, (far right) will be leading this crew in the repair of ten Jamesville properties along with The Friendly Spot this July.

 Contributed Photo

JAMESVILLE - “It is a bit of a journey of how the Jamesville Restoration Project began, but it is definitely a God thing,” said Brenda Perry.

Perry is the Program Director for the Jamesville Community Food Pantry and the Friendly Spot in downtown Jamesville. She is also the co-creator of the Jamesville Restoration Project, although she had no idea what she was getting into two years ago when she says God began His work.

