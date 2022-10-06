Lipbone Redding to play this Friday

Lipbone Redding is a one-man orchestra, able to mimic precisely the sound of a trombone with his lips, thus the name “Lipbone.”

 Contributed Photo

On Friday, Oct. 7, music fans will not want to miss the opportunity to catch Lipbone Redding in concert at the Martin County Arts Council at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for those 18 years old and under. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

