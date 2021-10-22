On Oct. 15, Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 41, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Oct. 11
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported 3257 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 1104 Tall Pines Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 12
False pretenses was reported at 1075 Evans Ln. in Robersonville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1143 Wynn Ln. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1290 Everett Rd. in Robersonville
Oct. 13
Injury to personal property was reported at 13014 U.S. 64, Lot 32 in Williamston.
Taking indecent liberties with a child was reported at 1008 Paradise Ln. in Williamston.
Vandalism of property was reported at 2396 Everetts Rd. in Everetts.
Oct. 14
Breaking & entering was reported at 1375 West Island Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 15
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1221 Nelson Rd., Lot 34 in Robersonville.
Breaking and entering building, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 8765 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 16
Obtain property false pretenses and uttering forged instrument was reported at 3377 Grey Farm Rd. in Jamesville.
Injury to personal property was reported at 2505 Smithwick Creek Church Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 17
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1284 Cloverleaf Run in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at an abandpned residence near Meadows Rd. and Cloverleaf Run in Williamston.
Damage/destruction/vandalism of property was reported at 1625 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 12
Terren Lewis Hill was charged with failure to appear and assault on a female.
Travis Donald Jackson was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and assault on a female.
Oct. 17
Amanda Elizabeth Spruill was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 11
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 103 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident was reported Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Torre Fuerte Mexican Restaurant, 200 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 12
Breaking and entering was reported at 124 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Hit and run property damage was reported at 1037 Brentway Ave. in Williamston.
Counterfeit instrument was reported at New Dixie Mart #22, 2780 U.S. 17 South in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 207 Faulk St. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 406 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on hospital personnel was reported at 310 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 14
Driving while license revoked and display expired registration plate was reported at West Blvd. and Woodside Ave. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 1233 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 15
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 516 Washington St. in Williamston.
Intoxicated and disruptive was reported at Washington St. near South Pearl St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Cook Out, 1549 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 16
Communicating threats was reported at 117 Gatling St. in Williamston.
No operators license and reckless driving was reported at East Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Smoker’s Delight, 603 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Intoxicated and disruptive and trespassing was reported at Shamrock, 101 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 17
Trespassing and larceny was reported at Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 222 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at Riverdale Apartments in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 11
Tynaye Dennin Brown, 31, was charged with simple assault and assault by pointing a gun.
Paula Rodgers, 54, was charged with simple assault.
Takisha Lateef Staton, 44, was charged with simple assault.
Oct. 14
Eleanor Ford Boyette, 56, was charged with driving while license revoked and display expired registration plate.
Oct. 15
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 41, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive.
Oct. 16
Tyreek Jamal Harris, 23, was charged with no operators license and reckless driving.
Rashida Aliea Reddick, 44, intoxicated and disruptive and trespassing.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.