As gun violence, inflation and family stress escalates across the country, local communities are looking to leaders and civic organizations to assist in stemming the current increase in crime and mental health concerns.
Supportive groups are taking it upon themselves to discuss how to curtail community problems and work with others to form a supportive bond.
While often working behind the scenes, local sororities play an important role in enhancing the communities in which we live.
The Lambda Delta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — made up of members from Martin and Bertie counties — is one such group striving to uplift the communities they serve.
Currently, Martin County School Board Vice Chair Renee Purvis serves as President of Lambda Delta Omega.
Recently, sorority members have participated in the Martin County Schools “I Like Me” reading program and also volunteer at Bertie County’s Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
The Lambda Delta Omega Chapter was chartered on June 15, 1976 in Williamston, and is known throughout the Martin and Bertie communities as a service organization always willing to lend hands. The chapter was chartered by Janet Jones Ballard. Originally, there were 19 members.
On Saturday, members met at the Williamston Bowling Center for sister bonding and enjoyed an informal lunch at Georgia Dean’s.
The sorority is currently focusing on food insecurity, voter registration drives, biennial debutante presentation and women’s health awareness in Martin and Bertie counties.
Food insecurities for the region’s families is a constant concern for county officials, as well as churches and volunteer organizations. The sorority prides itself in making this topic a priority.
Of the 22,000 Martin County residents, 3,500 individuals are food insecure, and 1,310 of those are children. In Bertie County the numbers are similar. With a population of 19,081, 3,160 are facing food insecurities, 1,050 of which are children.
Community officials realize food insecurity causes stress, stress contributes to mental health problems, mental health problems contribute to violence.
Mental Health concerns are critical within the communities of Eastern North Carolina.
Over the past months, the chapter has participated and promoted in numerous mental health awareness programs.
Service and sisterhood continue to be the cornerstone of Lambda Delta Omega.
“Currently, the Chapter boasts 87 phenomenal women who are ‘Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood’ in the Bertie and Martin County communities,” said Purvis.
Chapter members work diligently to address the concerns of the community.
Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack (AKA CHIPP) is facilitated weekly by Cassandra Byrd and Alva Jones-Hopkins. The pair deliver 30 weekend bags to South Creek Elementary School. The identified students are supplied enough food for their lunch and a snack over each weekend.
“This is our small effort to mitigate food insecurities in Martin County,” said Purvis.
Chapter members also sit on Martin County Board of Elections, The Beaufort/Hyde/Martin County Regional Library Board, along with Ruth’s House in Beaufort County, an organization which deals with domestic abuse victims.
The pride and joy of the Chapter is the Biennial Debutante Presentation.
“This is a scholarship opportunity for local young ladies. We raised $30,000 in 2022 which goes directly to the debutantes for their college education. The next presentation will be held Dec. 2, at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center,” said Purvis.
And finally, the Relay for Life in Bertie County is a yearly top priority for the Sorority.
Wanda Cofield is the chairman of this year’s Bertie Relay for Life. The event is taking place on May 19 from 6-10 p.m. at Bertie Middle School in Windsor.