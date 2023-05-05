Lambda Delta Omega

Nancy Greene, Carolyn Bazemore, Alva Jones-Hopkins, Jean Spruell-Boyd, Patricia Moore (squad captain), Brenda Moore, Rovonne Cardoza (squad co-captain), Renée Purvis (chapter president), Theresa Bridgers enjoy a sorority sisters lunch at Georgia Dean’s.

 Contributed Photo

As gun violence, inflation and family stress escalates across the country, local communities are looking to leaders and civic organizations to assist in stemming the current increase in crime and mental health concerns.

Supportive groups are taking it upon themselves to discuss how to curtail community problems and work with others to form a supportive bond.

