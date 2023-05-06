Keisha Manson, CFSP, of Williamston has recently qualified for the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and “CFSP) is the funeral service’s national individual recognition.
The Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, since its 1976 founding, has had as its goals:
to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth;
to raise and improve the standards of funeral service; and
to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a lifelong process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they serve and the community in which they serve.
to initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events.
In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to re-certify.
Credits are awarded by the academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:
academic activities;
professional activities;
career review; and
community and civic activities.
Certified Practitioners may use the CFSP designation with their names for business letterheads, professional cards and other appropriate uses. Certification is for individuals only and is not used to imply certification of a firm.