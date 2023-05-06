Keisha Manson

Keisha Manson, CFSP, of Williamston has recently qualified for the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and “CFSP) is the funeral service’s national individual recognition.