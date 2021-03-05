Times change and you miss home,
they say you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.
Things ain’t as bad as they seem
when you’re hard-headed and seventeen.
You find out this world is crazy
and there’s nowhere you’d rather raise your babies
than the place you couldn’t wait to leave.
Those lines from the chorus of Mark Bunn’s new song, “Small Town American Dream,” were not written as an autobiography, but they could have been.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he performed dozens of live shows each year. He recently released his second album of original songs. But, Mark doesn’t dream of touring the country or performing in sold-out arenas or moving to Nashville, because those dreams would take the Wilson resident away from home.
As much as Mark dreams of pursuing music – singing, playing and writing – on a grander scale, he has never dreamt of anything that would separate him from his family. Married to Pam, a lifelong Wilson resident, Mark says, “My wife isn’t going anywhere!”
The son of a father who played and sang in bands that performed up and down the east coast, Mark has never known a home without music. Yet, it wasn’t until he was 16 years old that a music spark ignited within himself.
“My dad didn’t push it on me when I didn’t show interest,” he said. “In high school, some of my friends were getting into music and I wanted to join them. I could always go to my dad and he’d teach me as much as I wanted to learn, then he’d let me go work on things on my own until I came back for another lesson.”
Even in those early years, music was secondary to family.
“For dad, it wasn’t about me carrying on his legacy. Music was something we both loved, something we could enjoy doing together,” Mark said.
He also shared that his father, John, wasn’t all about music.
“I started playing golf around age 13. He took up golf because that was another way for us to spend time together,” he recalled.
Having been shown the value of family as a son, Mark has likewise labored to show his wife and children how much he values them. Mark and Pam first met in elementary school before Mark’s family moved to neighboring Nash County.
The couple reconnected after high school when they were both hired to be on staff at a new restaurant in Wilson. A few weeks after the restaurant opened in 2003, they started dating and have been together ever since. They have been married for sixteen years and are the proud parents of four children.
Mark’s day job is yet another reason for him to stay close to home. A rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, that income has allowed Pam to leave her job as a registered nurse to become a full-time mother and homeschool teacher. That sacrifice has been made without hesitation, and Mark is thankful for a hometown and an employer that affords such an opportunity.
After his youngest children were born in 2009 (twins, a boy and a girl), music took on a more prominent role.
“My dad had slowed down some and he was looking for the chance to perform. He had some recognition, so he didn’t have trouble getting gigs on the local restaurant and bar scene,” Mark said.
Those opportunities were the first ones for Mark to perform in public, though he wasn’t expecting them to turn into what they did.
He explains, “Dad’s singing voice was kind of spent after years of the music lifestyle, so he had me do the lead vocals while he played the lead guitar and sang harmonies.”
The father and son developed an identity and a following during those years, but even then, it wasn’t their love of music that motivated them. Mark fondly recalls that time spent driving to and from shows with his ‘old man’ was even more special than any song they played or sang on any stage.
Although Mark started branching out three years ago to do solo gigs, he still carries his dad with him to every performance.
“He gave me the guitar that I use at all of my shows,” Mark said. “It’s an old Gibson J45 acoustic guitar that he found in a pawn shop.”
In addition to being a staple on the local music scene in Wilson and surrounding counties, Mark twice has had original songs featured on “Homegrown Country,” a weekly radio show broadcast by Raleigh country music superstation WQDR.
An entry in a song-writing contest allowed him to make connections within the music industry that facilitated the release of his self-titled debut album in 2013. In December, his second album was released. An album of acoustic ballads, the title song is “Gettin’ Lucky” (a tribute to Pam for the good fortune he feels that she is his wife).
Mark Bunn loves music, it has been good to him and for him.
“I haven’t gotten rich playing and singing, but it has helped put an extra Christmas present or two under the tree over the years,” he said. “And if nothing ever changes, if I never do anything beyond what I’m doing right now, if I retire as a mailman, then I’ll still be a blessed and content man.”
Mark is ready for a pandemic to be a thing of the past, eager to resume playing and singing publicly on a more frequent basis. Even so, becoming a mega-star touring or recording artist isn’t his primary desire.
“If there’s any dream of ‘making it’ in music for me, it’s as a songwriter,” he said. “So many folks are focusing on singing or playing cover songs. My focus has been to become a better songwriter.”
Not coincidentally, that focus can be sharpened right at home. - in Wilson.
Learn more about Mark Bunn and listen to songs from his first album by going to www.BunnMusic.com. His second album, “Gettin’ Lucky” is available on all major music streaming platforms.
Andy Cockrell has written dozens of academic papers as well as newspaper articles and weekly columns. In 2016, he wrote and published a novel. Now he is honored to check “magazine article” off of his writing bucket list. Along with is wife and two children, Andy resides in the home in which he grew up in Kenly.