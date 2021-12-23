On Dec. 15, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a female.
On the same day, Cutler was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Dec. 13
Forcible breaking and entering was reported 1560 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
Trespass of real property was reported at 3214 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft and financial card fraud (unauthorized presentment) was reported at 1420 N.C. 42 in Bethel.
Dec. 14
Simple assault and dog bite was reported at 106 East Purvis St. in Robersonville.
Larceny of a firearm and break or enter building was reported at 6388 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Fraud/scam was reported at 3776 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1045 Big Apple Farms Ln. in Williamston.
Dec. 15
Harassing phone calls was reported at an undisclosed location.
Dec. 16
Possession of stolen property was reported at 1975 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 17
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Simple assault was reported at 16317 N.C. 125 in Robersonville.
Dec. 18
Violation of court order was reported at 4531 U.S. 17 South in Williamston.
Found property was reported at Mackey’s Ferry Peanuts in Jamesville.
Lost hand gun was reported at 3695 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 19
Driving under the influence and open alcoholic beverage in passenger area was reported at Main Street in Everetts.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Dec. 15
Gary Antron Pugh was charged with two counts of harassing phone calls.
Dec. 17
Richard Carl Burroughs was charged with fail to return hired motor vehicle under $4,000.
Dec. 18
Grace May Keel was charged with violation of court order.
Dec. 19
Nakeshia Collins Moore was charged with disorderly conduct.
Larry Darnell Reaves was charged with driving under the influence.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Dec. 13
Larceny was reported at 435 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 205 Peaks St. in Williamston.
Dec. 14
Larceny was reported at 516 Warren St. in Williamston.
Display expired registration plate was reported at East Blvd. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 1150 Oakdale Dr. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 1823 West Main St. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 121 Perry St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart Supercenter, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a female was reported at 403 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Dec. 15
Identity theft was reported at 410 East Main St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault was reported at 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property and assault on a female was reported at 103 Harris St. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 218 Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported 211 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 16
Larceny by employee was reported at Speedway 8212, 305 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of one-half ounce and one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 718 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Dec. 17
While displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at West Blvd. near McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
No operators license was reported at West Liberty St. near Crawford St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at Hatton St. near South Watts St. in Williamston.
Obtain property under false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault by pointing a gun was reported at 621 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Dec. 18
Illegal parking was reported at 610 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
While displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 114 North Watts St. in Williamston.
Dec. 19
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 620 Warren St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Dec. 7
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 42, was charged with second degree trespassing.
Jasmine Joyner, 19, was charged with larceny by employee.
Dec. 8
Shawnqual Renee Harrell, 29, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dec. 9
Nakenya Alazay Williams, 20, was charged with failure to appear.
Joseph O’Neal Brown Jr., 26, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Dec. 11
Shaquta Laqure Armstead, 35, was charged with larceny.
Shaquta Laqure Armstead, 35, was charged with larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dec. 13
Shyazia Jones, 24, was charged with larceny.
Dec. 14
Brandon Michael Rhea, 32, was charged with larceny.
Chelsey Ann Phillips, 34, was charged with larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clinton Jackson Jr., 52, was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Kendral Nicole Rascoe, 32, was charged with larceny.
Dec. 15
Valerie Fain Bowen, 42, was charged with simple assault.
Dec. 16
Deangelo Antwon Godard, 39, was charged with possession with one-half up to one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and expired registration.
Dec. 17
Nakeshia Collins Moore, 40, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
D’Andre Jermaine Price, 35, was charged with no operators license.
Deashia Latice Hawkins, 25, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Dec. 18
Joseph Lee Sheppard, 58, was charged with illegally parking.
Dorameta Spruill, 46, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Anthony Dwayne Coffield, 53, was charged with assault on a female.
Dec. 19
Robert Jake Ray, was charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game.
Cheyanne Elizabeth Blake, 20, was charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
Dec. 8
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 304 North Main St. in Robersonville.
Dec. 11
Assault by pointing a gun and banning from the Robersonville Housing Authority was reported at 207 Everett St., Apt. 13B in Robersonville.
Dec. 13
Simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor propelled conveyance was reported at 305 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Dec. 14
Dog bite and domestic was reported at 106 East Purvis St. in Robersonville.
Found property was reported at the Handy Mart parking lot in Robersonville.
Vehicle fire was reported at Subway, 712 North Main St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.