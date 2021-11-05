On Oct. 30 Da’veone Maquae Swain, 25, was charged with possession of between one-half and one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Oct. 25
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2670 Airport Rd. in Williamston.
An Order for arrest for failure to appear was reported at 115 East Nash St. in Wilson.
Identity theft was reported at 1435 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1143 Garys Ln. in Williamston.
Oct. 26
Warrant service trespassing was reported at an undisclosed location.
Carry concealed weapon and possession of marijuana one-half to one-and-a-half ounces was reported at N.C. 11 and Old Cotton Mill Rd. in Bethel.
Oct. 27
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 423 South Maple St. in Oak City.
Oct. 28
Failure to appear was reported at 205 South Main St. in Robersonville.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1031 Daniels Ln. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at Martin County Landfill, 1445 Landfill Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 7489 U.S. 64 in Robersonville.
Oct. 30
Simple assault and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 1608 West Park Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1505 Penco Rd. in Oak City.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2840 Dan Peele Rd. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 4854 N.C. 142 in Hassell.
Oct. 31
Assault on a female was reported at Cherry Square, 202 East Green St., Apt. 2 in Robersonville.
All other larceny was reported at 12640 U.S. 64 in Williamston.
Hacking/computer invasion was reported at 4294 N.C. 17 in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at 4254 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at 4254 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at intersection of Prison Camp Rd. and Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 4239 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Missing person was reported at 3033 Dixon Rd. in Robersonville.
Forgery was reported at 1114 Jim Manning Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 25
Maurice Jamar Pugh was charged with order of arrest for failure to appear.
Oct. 26
Meagan Elizabeth Hurdle was charged with trespassing.
Demetrice Requawn Futrell was charged with carry concealed weapon and possession marijuana one-half and one-and-one-half ounce of marijuana.
Oct. 28
Joseph Isaiah Blount was charged with failure to appear.
Oct. 30
Makhila La’Shai Ryan was charged with assault.
Ezekiel Omar Rascoe was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction- order for arrest.
Oct. 31
Brianna Von’shae Ewell was charged with order for arrest- failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 25
Simple assault and assault in the presence of a minor was reported at 402 Warren St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. near Peaks St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 200 Hatton St., Apt. 38 in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 600 White St. in Williamston.
Oct. 26
Larceny was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Martin General Hospital, 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 27
Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 117 Griffin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 28
Larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Display expired registration plate on vehicle, possess an open container of an alcohol beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle was reported at Williams St. near Parks St. in Williamston.
Oct. 29
Possession of scheduled I controlled substance, possession of scheduled II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported 718 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny and possession of stolen goods was reported at Dollar General, 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of between one-half ounce and a one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, resist, delay & obstruct, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving was reported at Washington St. near South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at New Dixie Mart, 2780 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 30
Common law robbery was reported at Speedway, 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Vintage Inn retirement Center, 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at 200 Williams St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at East Church St. near 510 East Church St. in Williamston.
Nov. 1
Hit and run was reported at 200 Marshall Ave. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and motor vehicle theft was reported at 306 South Biggs St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Georgia Dean’s Restaurant, 1940 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at BJ’s Beauty Supplies, 220 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 25
Juliette Lynne Speller, 55, was charged with simple assault.
Paul Elliot Thompson, 38, was charged with driving while license revoked.
India Shauntral Stokes, 35, assault with a deadly weapon.
Oct. 27
Annette Lynne Speller, 55, was charged with simple assault.
Oct. 28
Michael Lynn Jones, 42, was charged with simple assault.
Nicole Tanell Jackson, 49, was charged with display expired registration.
Oct. 29
Syulondre Verreal Watford, 25, was charged with possession of scheduled I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen Michael Boyd, 22, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Oct. 30
Xzavian Tyree Daniels, 18, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Da’veone Maquae Swain, 25, was charged with possession of between one-half and one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance.
Tierra Nicole Lee, 25, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Carnecia Darquetta Norfleet, 33, was charged with driving while impaired.
Dasani Keshawn Speller, 18, was charged with simple affray.
Marcus Treyshawn Hyman, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct by abusive language.
Oct. 31
Adam Columbus Salisbury, 41, was charged with common law robbery.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.