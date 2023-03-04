Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 20
Fraudulent check was reported at 1070 Andrews Ln. in Robersonville.
Feb. 21
Found property was reported at Side of road Eds Grocery Rd. near Rogers Rd. in Williamston.
Damage to vehicle was reported at Speedway in Oak City.
Feb. 22
All other larceny was reported at 1120 Manning Rd. in Jamesville.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported online.
Warrant service for other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Kidnapping, possession of firearm by a felon, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and injury to real property was reported at 2504 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny and reconnect utility was reported at 204 South Front St. in Hamilton.
Feb. 23
Child support was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 6085 Jerden Thicket Rd. in Jamesville.
Feb. 24
Communicating threats was reported at Williamston Primary School in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 25
Larceny of money was reported at 304 South Roberson St. Apt 45 – 46 in Robersonville.
Shoplifting was reported at 109 West Academy St. in Robersonville.
Feb. 26
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 22599 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
All other offenses was reported at 1300 Harrison Rd. in Williamston.
Wire fraud was reported at 2021 Nathan Roberson Rd. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 22
Tyquan Cornell Bunch was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction.
Jyren Labranon Harrell was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction.
Mazi Elijah Wiggins was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction.
Frank Mercado was charged with kidnapping, possession of firearm by a felon, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and injury to real property.
Youneat James, Jr. was charged with warrant service, order for arrest.
Feb. 23
Jerry A. Smith was charged with child support.
Feb. 24
Larry Darnell Reaves was charged with failure to appear.
Feb. 26
Raleigh Cherelle Weathersbee was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 20
Assault on a female was reported at 218 South Watts St. Apt. B in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 1202 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 320 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Felony possession schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 21
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South Haughton St. near Railroad St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 105 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
Feb. 22
Simple assault was reported at 105 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 2504 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct, driving while license revoked and expired registration was reported at 303 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 303 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 23
Missing person was reported at 718 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 220 Green St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 220 Green St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 400 Washington St. Apt. 1 in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Park St. near East Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 24
Simple possession less than ½ ounce was reported 702 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 633 West Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 25
Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana was reported at South Pearl St. near Railroad St. in Williamston.
Feb. 26
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Hatton St. near South Watts St. in Williamston.
Possession of up to half ounce of marijuana Hatton St. near South Watts St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 20
Amari Tremell Rhodes was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Latasha Lovette Jones was charged with felony possession schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 21
Shamir Jahmai Basnight was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Feb. 22
Jermaine Justin Staton was charged with filing a false police report.
William Joseph Freeman, Jr. was charged with obtain property by false pretense.
Scottie Derrick Freeman was charged with obstruction of justice.
Feb. 23
Treymayne Donte Jackson was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct, driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Treymayne Donte Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm by felon.
Andrew Blake Holliday was charged with failure to appear, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Feb. 24
Joseph Lee McEachem was charged with simple possession less than ½ ounce.
Joseph Lee McEachem was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Feb. 25
Darrin Andrea Everett was charged with possessing less than half an ounce of marijuana.
Feb. 26
Travon Mondell Best, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.