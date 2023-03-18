Williamston Police department conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, March 11 at East Main St. and East Blvd. that lead to the arrest of Sylvester Lee Swain. Swain was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. On Sunday, March 12 Williamston Police Department then commenced another traffic stop at Perry St. near Washington St. that also led to the arrest of Jonathan Emanuel Williams. Williams was charged with felony possession schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 06
Damage property was reported at 1014 County Line Rd. in Hobgood.
March 07
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1645 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
March 08
Child support was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 10
Child support was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1060 Smithwick St. in Jamesville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.
All other offenses was reported at Main St. in Everetts.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 08
Melvin Speaks, Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Desmond Jamar Smith was charged with child support.
March 10
Timothy Goss was charged with child support.
March 11
Roy Daniel Baggett was charged with all other offenses warrant service.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 06
Consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and obtain property by false pretense was reported at several businesses within city limits of Williamston.
March 07
Hit and run – property damage was reported at 625 South Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 500 Warren St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 08
Assault on a female was reported at 403 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 206 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
March 09
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near Andrews St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoke, operating unregistered motor vehicle and no liability insurance was reported at Washington St. near Andrews St. in Williamston.
Forgery of instrument and identity theft was reported at 107 North Haines in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 145 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South MLK Jr. Dr./Tank St. in Williamston.
Carrying concealed firearm was reported at South MLK Jr. Dr./Tank St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 145 Willow Acres in Williamston.
March 10
Larceny was reported at 1067 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 11
Larceny was reported at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and injury to personal property was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 12
Injury to personal property was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 06
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jashira Sade Jackson was charged with consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment.
Dante Ali Hargett was charged with failure to appear.
Arielle Nicole Ward was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 07
Jeremy Shade Fowden was charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Jeremy Shade Fowden was charged with possession drug paraphernalia.
March 08
Christian Maurice Chesson was charged with breaking and entering.
March 09
Eric Kenyal Jones was charged with simple assault.
Adrian Nelson Watkins was charged with driving while license revoked, operating unregistered vehicle and no liability insurance.
Andrew Garrison Dale Banning was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Zacchaeus Keonsha Raheem Anthony II was charged with assault by pointing a gun and discharge firearm in city limits.
Zacchaeus Keonsha Raheem Anthony II was charged with carrying concealed firearm.
Andrew Garrison Dale Banning was charged with felony probation violation and possession of heroin.
March 10
Ashley Denise Lewis was charged with simple assault and cyberstalking.
Timothy Earl Goss was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked impaired rev., reckless driving to endanger, no liability insurance and canceled/revoked/suspended certification/tag.
March 11
Shaniya Monae Smallwood was charged with larceny.
Marcos Cruz was charged with driving while impaired.