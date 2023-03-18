Crime Blotter

Williamston Police department conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, March 11 at East Main St. and East Blvd. that lead to the arrest of Sylvester Lee Swain. Swain was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. On Sunday, March 12 Williamston Police Department then commenced another traffic stop at Perry St. near Washington St. that also led to the arrest of Jonathan Emanuel Williams. Williams was charged with felony possession schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.

Martin County