Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 14
Non-forcible breaking and entering was reported at 4845 Prison Camp Rd. Lot 1 in Williamston.
Overdose was reported at 1391 Barber Rd. in Jamesville.
Feb. 15
Larceny of dog was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.
Possession with intent to sell and deliver was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1030 Deer Run Ln. in Oak City.
Feb. 16
Assault on a female was reported at 1047 Apple Ln in Jamesville.
Forcible breaking and entering and communicating threats was reported at 523 West Blvd. Apt. B
Failure to appear and drug/narcotic violations was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 17
Missing person was reported at 1940 Hickory Grove Rd. in Williamston.
Feb. 18
Child support-non payment was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 19
Larceny from a place of religious worship was reported at 3080 Old US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Assault on a female was reported at 1182 Roberson Dr. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 14
Phillip McCoy Woolard, Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction/assault on govnerment official/employee and warrant service other jurisdiction/resist, delay and obstruct.
Feb. 15
Gloria Alyssa Dickerson was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
Feb. 16
Richard Micheal Dickerson was charged with assault on a female.
Marvin Baxter Thompson III was charged with failure to appear and drug/narcotic violations.
Barry E. Whitehead was charged with forcible breaking and entering and communicating threats.
Feb. 18
Desmond Jamar Smith was charged with child support-non payment.
Feb. 19
Jose Tejeda Martinez was charged with assault on a female.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 13
Unattended death was reported at 607 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 109 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Hit and run property damage was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 209 North Broad St. in Williamston.
Feb. 14
Breaking and entering was reported at 600 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at 515 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 15
Felony larceny was reported at 202 East Pine St. in Williamston.
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 109 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Feb. 16
Damage to property was reported at 109 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Feb. 17
Trespass, resist, delay and obstruct and assault on a governmental official was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct, trespass, disorderly conduct by abusive language and injury to person property was reported at Washington St./South Pearl St. in Williamston.
Feb. 18
Possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed firearm was reported at South MLK Jr. Dr./New St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Kidnapping, assault on a female, interfere 911 emergency communication, injury to personal property and larceny was reported at 500 Warren St. in Williamston.
Feb. 19
Animal cruelty was reported at 1011 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 16
Reenasha Cherie James was charged with passing a stopped school bus.
Feb. 17
Keith Lee Lawrence was charged with passing a stopped school bus.
Ronald Lamont Hudgins, Jr. was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, trespass, disorderly conduct by abusive language and injury to person property.
Feb. 18
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with assault on a government official, trespass and resist, delay and obsruct.
Desmond Jamar Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed firearm.
Feb. 19
Raven Symone Torres was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor, failure to appear on misdemeanor and failure to appear on misdemeanor.