The Martin County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of Timothy Goss for child support on March 10, later that day Williamston Police Department also charged Timothy Goss with hit and run, driving while license revoked impaired rev, reckless driving to endanger, no liability insurance and canceled/revoked/suspended certification/tag.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 06
Damage property was reported at 1014 County Line Rd. in Hobgood.
March 07
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1645 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
March 08
Child support was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 10
Child support was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1060 Smithwick St. in Jamesville.
March 11
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.
All other offenses was reported at Main St. in Everetts.
March 20
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. Williamston.
Assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.
March 22
Motor vehicle wreck was reported at 1134 Hwy 171/ JW Willis Ball Park in Jamesville.
March 23
Possession of stolen vehicle and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported near 3115 Sweet Home Church Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 1051 Deer Track Rd. in Williamston.
March 24
Failure to appear driving while license revoked was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 25
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1220 Summerset Dr. in Jamesville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1069 Saint Andrew’s in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 08
Melvin Speaks, Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Desmond Jamar Smith was charged with child support.
March 10
Timothy Goss was charged with child support.
March 11
Roy Daniel Baggett was charged with all other offenses warrant service.
March 20
Deidre Lavesta Glaspie was charged with order for arrest.
March 23
Jacob Thomas Cannon was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and possession of stolen vehicle.
Ursula Whitley was charged with breaking and entering.
March 24
Rolando Gontez Parker was charged with failure to appear driving while license revoked.
Camille Yevette Freeman was charged with failure to appear unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 06
Consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and obtain property by false pretense was reported at Several businesses within the city limits of Williamston.
March 07
Hit and run was reported at 625 South Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 500 Warren St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 08
Assault on a female was reported at 403 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 206 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
March 09
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near Andrews St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked, operating unregistered motor vehicle and no liability insurance was reported at Washington St. near Andrews St. in Williamston.
Forgery of instrument and identity theft was reported at 107 North Haines St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported 145 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South MLK, Jr Dr./Tank St. in Williamston.
Carrying concealed firearm was reported at South MLK, Jr Dr./Tank St. in Williamston.
March 10
Larceny was reported at 1067 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 304 Washington in Williamston.
March 11
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at East Main St./East Blvd. in Williamston.
Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at East Main St./East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and injury to personal property was reported at 106 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
March 12
Felony Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Perry St. near Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 21
Simple assault was reported at 401 East Vance St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Hyman St. near Martin St. in Williamston.
March 22
Communicating threats was reported at 220 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 220 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Domestic violence protection order violation was reported at 140 Willow Acres in Williamston.
March 23
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Trespass was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
March 24
Damage to property was reported at 900 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering motor vehicle was reported at 102 Short Dr. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 100 First St. in Williamston.
Disclosure private images was reported at 1700 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
March 25
Larceny of motor vehicle and hit and run was reported at 301 Blount St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 200 Slade St. Apt. 43 in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Morris St. near Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and injury to personal property was reported at Walnut Terrance/West Pine St. in Williamston.
March 26
Trespass was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 06
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jashira Sade Jackson was charged with consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment.
Dante Ali Hargett was charged with failure to appear.
Arielle Nicole Ward was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 07
Jermey Shade Fowden was charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Jeremey Shade Fowden was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 08
Christian Maurice Chesson was charged with breaking and entering.
March 09
Eric Kenyal Jones was charged with simple assault.
Adrian Nelson Watkins was charged with driving while license revoked, operating unregistered vehicle and no liability insurance.
Andrew Garrison Dale Banning was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Zacchaeus Keonsha Raheem Anthony II was charged with carrying concealed firearm.
Andrew Garrison Dale Banning was charged with felony probation violation and possession of heroin.
March 10
Timothy Earl Goss was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked impaired rev, reckless driving to endanger, no liability insurance and canceled/revoked/suspended certification/tag.
Ashley Denise Lewis was charged with simple assault and cyberstalking.
March 11
Sylvester Lee Swain was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Sylvester Lee Swain was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.
Shaniya Monae Smallwood was charged with larceny.
Marcos Williams was charged with driving while impaired.
March 12
Jonathan Emanuel Williams was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 22
Jacobi Michaux Hyman was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dominique Kenzealle Spivey was charged with domestic violence protection order violation.
March 25
Travis Lamont Hyman was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Quinerius Deron Smith was charged with failure to appear.
March 25
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with trespass.