Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 03
Found property was reported at Prison Camp Rd/Everetts Rd. Intersection in Williamston.
Overdose was reported at 5800 Hwy 171 in Jamesville.
Warrant service was reported at 3319 Hwy 142 in Oak City.
April 04
Identity theft was reported at 2430 Maurice Brown Rd. in Jamesville.
All other larceny, breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit larceny was reported at 1276 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
Forcible breaking and entering, larceny, conspire to commit larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 2850 Free Union Rd. in Jamesville.
April 05
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3087 NC Hwy 111 in Oak City.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at Hwy 64 / West Main St. in Jamesville.
April 06
Neglect of elder or disabled adult was reported at 1050 William Lanier Dr. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana and possession of open container was reported at Prison Camp Rd. / Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
April 07
Identity theft was reported at 1122 NC 111 in Oak City.
April 08
Communicating threats was reported at 202 West Salisbury St. in Hamilton.
Missing person was reported at 416 South West Ave. in Oak City.
April 09
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 8813 US Alt. Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Damage to property was reported at 9130 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 03
Andrew Roberson, Jr. was charged with assault on a female and criminal summons-unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
April 04
Jeremy S. Summerlin was charged with forcible breaking and entering, all other larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Tykashi Shirone Webb was charged with forcible breaking and entering, all other larceny and all other larceny conspiracy to commit larceny.
April 05
Darrick Wayne Rascoe was charged with forcible breaking and entering, larceny, motor vehicle theft and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.
April 06
Jacquez Tyshon Clark was charged with possession of marijuana.
Kristian Faith Freeman was charged with possession of open container.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 27
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 28
Injury to real property was reported at 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Resist, delay, and obstruct, expired registration and driving while license revoked was reported at North MLK Jr. Dr./ Hill St. in Williamston.
Trespass was reported at Willow Acres near 131 Willow Acres in Williamston.
March 29
Breaking and entering, damage to property and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray, assault on a female and unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 124 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 300 East Main St. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 523 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 30
Simple assault was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Shoplifting was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Passing a stopped school bus was reported at Andrews St./Slade St. in Williamston.
March 31
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Larceny and trespassing was reported at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Indecent exposure was reported at 821 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Carry concealed gun was reported at 24896 US Hwy 64 in Williamston.
April 01
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury was reported at 630 West Church St. in Williamston.
April 02
Injury to real property was reported at 104 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Simple possession of marijuana, open container after consumption and driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. near Park St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering with intent to terrorize was reported at 507 White St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 220 West Pine St. in Williamston.
April 03
Larceny was reported at 512 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 2780 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
April 05
Injury to real property was reported at 102 Manning St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and larceny of firearm was reported at 200 Martin St. in Williamston.
April 06
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 128 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Passing stopped school bus was reported at 1212 Haughton St. in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon and assault on a female was reported at 303 Roberson Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near North Elm St. in Williamston.
Burglary, assault on a governmental official, resist, delay, and obstruct and injury to personal property was reported at 303 Roberson Dr. in Williamston.
April 07
Possession of schedule I drug was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 08
Identity theft was reported at 107 Gatling St. in Williamston.
April 09
Communicating threats was reported at 1981 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Indecent exposure was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 601 North MLK in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 28
McArthur Donnie Lee Smith was charged with trespass.
March 30
Jermey Scott Summerlin was charged with shoplifting.
Shannessa Yvonne Mayo was charged with failure to appear.
March 31
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with probation violation.
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with communicating threats.
Larry Donnell McCray was charged with indecent exposure.
Kevin Anthony Purvis was charged with carry concealed gun.
April 01
Lindsay Christina Peaks was charged with worthless check.
Lindsay Christina Peaks was charged with worthless check.
April 02
Ramon Theodore Knight was charged with larceny.
Christopher Calvin Purvis was charged with simple possession of marijuana, open container after consumption and driving while license revoked.
Jacobi Micheaux Hyman was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.
April 03
Merlin Andrew Hollis was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
April 06
Kristian Faith Freeman was charged with failure to appear.
Tra’Kelvious Lynn’Quezz Williams was charged with possession of firearm by felon and assault on a female.
Jacob Montrell Thames was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, maintain residence controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver/possession controlled substance within 1000 ft. of a school and probation violation.
Tra’Kelvious Lynn’Quezz Williams was charged with burglary, assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruct and injury to personal property.