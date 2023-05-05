Williamston Police Department conducted a traffic stop that lead to possession of ½ ounce to 1 ½ ounces of marijuana and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Roberson St. near West Church St. in Williamston. There was also an incident including possession of between ½ ounce and 1 1//2 ounce of marijuana was reported at 1000 Technology Blvd. in Williamston.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 24
Child support was reported at MLK/White St. in Williamston.
April 26
Overdose was reported at 1821 Main St. in Jamesville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 4181 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of firearm and breaking and entering was reported at 2970 Winslow Rd. in Robersonville.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle and fraud was reported at Nelson St. Robersonville.
April 28
Probation violation was reported at 355 North NC 125 in Oak City.
Larceny was reported at 1328 West Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 30
Dead on arrival was reported at Andrews Terrace Apt. 33 in Robersonville.
Larceny was reported at 110 Robersonville Manor in Robersonville.
Injury to real property was reported at 30871 Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 24
Markus Lamar Jenkins was charged with child support.
April 28
Ricky Michael Williams was charged with probation violation. .
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
April 24
Hit and run was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. 46 in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 607 West Church St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at 1105 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Larceny, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at 103 Cherry St. in Williamston.
April 25
Simple assault was reported at Peaks St./Union Ave. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 127 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 414 West Main St. in Williamston.
April 27
Assault on a female was reported at 119 North Martin Luther King Dr. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 200 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
April 28
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of ½ ounce to 1 ½ ounces of marijuana was reported at Roberson St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Roberson St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Possession of between ½ ounce and 1 1//2 ounce of marijuana was reported at 1000 Technology Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 610 North Haughton St.
April 30
Simple assault was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 117 Griffin Ave. in Williamston.
May 01
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1202 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
April 24
Kareem Thomas Bell was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, expired registration and driving while license revoked.
Malachi Lee Draughn was charged with hit and run.
Kareem Thomas Bell was charged with probation violation and failure to appear.
Shane Nate Theriault was charged with assault on a female.
April 26
Nadia Dyanne Grimes was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
April 27
Ali Basir Hargett was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
April 28
Kevon Malik Carter was charged with failure to appear and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA.