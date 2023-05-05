Crime Blotter

Williamston Police Department conducted a traffic stop that lead to possession of ½ ounce to 1 ½ ounces of marijuana and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Roberson St. near West Church St. in Williamston. There was also an incident including possession of between ½ ounce and 1 1//2 ounce of marijuana was reported at 1000 Technology Blvd. in Williamston.

Martin County