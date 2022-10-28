Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include;
Oct. 17
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 1171 Church St. in Parmele.
Oct. 18
Suicide was reported at 3183 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 19
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 20
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Hwy 17 / Kelsey Ln. in Williamston.
Child support out of county was reported at Hwy 17 / Kelsey Ln. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1170 Creek Rd. in Jamesville.
Damage of property was reported at 1905 Main St. in Jamesville.
Oct. 21
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2832 West Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.
Failure to appear was reported at Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Simple assault was reported at 1854 Mill Rd. in Jamesville.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at farm land next to 3440 Jerden Thicket Rd. in Jamesville.
Entered home without permission and bolted door shut was reported at 1217 Perkins Rd. in Robersonville.
Oct. 22
Driving under the influence was reported at NC 171 / Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Oct. 23
Dead on arrival was reported at 1095 Falona Ln. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 18
David Lee Lacy was charged with assault on a female.
Oct. 19
Amber Brooke Cooper was charged with failure to return rental property.
Oct. 20
Ryan Pat Beddard was charged with warrant service another jurisdiction.
Ryan Pat Beddard was charged with non support – child.
Oct. 21
Michael Leonard Powell was charged with failure to appear.
Oct. 22
Gabrielle Alexis Dzurko was charged with driving under the influence
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 17
Larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering was reported 105 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at 504 West Academy St. in Williamston.
Oct. 18
Passing a stopped school bus was reported at 516 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 20
Larceny and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Felony flee to elude, resist, delay and obstruct, driving while license revoked and larceny at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 21
Shoplifting was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 23
Larceny was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 20
Michael David Mizelle was charged with larceny and obtain property by false pretense.
Thomas Bradley Copeland was charged with larceny and obtain property by false pretense.
Michael David Mizelle was charged with larceny and obtain property by false pretense.
Thomas Bradley Copeland was charged with larceny and obtain property by false pretense.
Shanetta Arnise Clagon was charged with felony flee to elude and driving while license revoked.
Tyron Latrez Walker was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, felony flee to elude and larceny.
Oct. 21
Jarvis Jermone Whitaker was charged with shoplifting.
Oct. 23
Samuel Rascoe, Jr. was charged with larceny.
Samuel Rascoe, Jr. was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, trespass, failure to appear misdemeanor and failure to appear misdemeanor.