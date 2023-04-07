Martin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of simple assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property and arson at 2333 Harry Ayers Rd. in Williamston on March 31. They proceeded to make an arrest following the incident. Joshua Craig Carlyle was arrested on March 31 by Martin County Sheriff’s Office for simple assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property and arson.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 30
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 28187 US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Attempted suicide was reported at 25266 US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Larceny was reported at Gravel lot on Manning Rd. near 3455 Manning Rd. in Jamesville.
March 31
Assault on a female was reported at 1200 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
Simple assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property and arson was reported at 2333 Harry Ayers Rd. in Williamston.
April 01
Dead on arrival was reported at 2592 Airport Rd. in Williamston.
April 02
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 13203 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Order for arrest – failure to appear was reported at Hwy 64 / Tar Landing Rd. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 31
Joshua Craig Carlyle was charged with simple assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property and arson.
April 02
Jha’Nai Denyse King was charged with order for arrest – failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Arrests
March 10
Ashley Denise Lewis was charged with simple assault and cyberstalking.
March 11
Sylvester Lee Swain was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Sylvester Lee Swain was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.
Shaniya Monae Smallwood was charged with larceny.
Marcos Williams was charged with driving while impaired.
March 12
Jonathan Emanuel Williams was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 22
Jacobi Michaux Hyman was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dominique Kenzealle Spivey was charged with domestic violence protection order violation.
March 25
Travis Lamont Hyman was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Quinerius Deron Smith was charged with failure to appear.
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with trespass.