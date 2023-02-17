Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 06
Dead on arrival was reported at 1076 Roberson Dr. in Robersonville.
Communicating threats was reported at 1405 Duggins Town Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 07
Structure Fire was reported at 16297 NC 125 in Robersonville.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 19056 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
Trespass of real property and failure to return rental property was reported at 140 Circle Dr. in Hamilton.
Feb. 08
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1065 Griffin Ln. in Jamesville.
Aggravated assault and simple assault was reported at 2252 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
Feb. 09
Driving while impaired, resist, delay, and obstruct and felony flee to elude was reported at 416 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
Feb. 10
Larceny was reported at 2139 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1606 Thurman Griffin Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of firearms and all other larceny was reported at 2842 West Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.
All other larceny was reported at 1088 Spring Hill Rd. in Williamston.
Feb. 12
Communicating threats was reported at 2025 Jerden Thicket Rd. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 06
Belinda Monique Duggins was charged with communicating threats.
Dikikia Griffin was charged with failure to appear.
Feb. 08
Odarrin Jenkins was charged with trespass real property and failure to return rental property.
Feb. 09
Anthony Montrey Mcintyre was charged with driving while impaired, resist, delay, and obstruct and felony flee to elude.
Feb. 12
Jonathan Mayhugh Ireland was charged with communicating threats.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 06
Assault by strangulation, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at 105 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Feb. 07
Larceny was reported 512 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Felony breaking and entering and felony larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Feb. 08
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 109 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense, forgery and counterfeiting of instruments, possessing and transporting counterfeit instruments and worthless check was reported at 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and worthless check was reported at 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and worthless check was reported at 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 301 Harris St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ oz marijuana was reported at West Church St. near North MLK Jr. Drive in Williamston.
Feb. 09
Communicating threats was reported at 606 Washington St. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at 6003 West Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 10
Passing stopped school bus was reported at Willow Acres in Williamston.
Second degree trespassing and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Feb. 11
Assault on a female was reported at 209 Morris St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 138 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 222 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Felony larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 12
Breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 523 West Blvd. Apt. B in Williamston.
Trespass was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 626 West Church St. in Williamston.
Feb. 13
Dead on arrival was reported at 607 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 109 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Hit and run property damage was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 06
Jackielis Yoshon Moore was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jackielis Yoshon Moore was charged with larceny.
Feb. 09
Justice Amofah was charged with identity theft, obtain property by false pretense and attempted obtaining property by false pretense.
Laquan Tyrese Clemmons was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Feb. 10
Mark Anthony Bullock was charged with trespass of real property and resist, delay and obstruct.
Feb. 11
Scottie Derrick Freeman was charged with common law robbery.
Alicia Ann Delancy was charged with felony larceny.
Frances Dowell was charged with felony larceny.
Anthony Quinn Bridges was charged with felony larceny.
Francis Dowell was charged with larceny.
Feb. 12
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with trespass.