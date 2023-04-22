The Williamston Police Department had several reports of larceny and was able to make several different arrests where individuals were charged with larceny and some were charged with other charges as well. The following individuals were charged with larceny: Tanyia Marie Murphy, Journey Shyniqua Brown and Gregory John Peine. Journey Shyniqua Brown and Gregory John Peine had charges other than larceny charges.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 10
Dead on arrival was reported at 1301 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1246 Sandy Hill Ln. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Duck Thru in Hamilton.
April 12
Assault on a female was reported at 1315 Main St. Lot 11 in Jamesville.
April 13
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Fraud / scam was reported at 2332 Hollow Pond Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 1435 Weyco Dr. in Jamesville.
April 14
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 23874 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
April 15
Dead on arrival was reported at 34423 US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Larceny was reported at 11799 NC 903 in Hamilton.
Injury to personal property and discharge firearm into occupied dwelling was reported at 404 South West Ave. in Oak City.
Injury to personal property was reported at East Sixth St./South Chestnut St. in Oak City.
Weapon law violations was reported at Sixth St./South Chestnut St. in Oak City.
Assault by point a gun was reported at 102 West Academy St. in Robersonville.
Damage of property was reported at 311 South Maple St. in Oak City.
Damage of property was reported at 402 South West Ave. in Oak City.
April 16
Assault on a female was reported at 1842 Goose Rd. in Robersonville.
Larceny was reported at 5610 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 13
Jeromy Del’vonte Sheppard was charged with failure to appear/common law robbery/breaking and entering motor vehicle, failure to appear/simple assault/possession of stolen goods and failure to appear driving while license revoked.
April 16
Mack Rodgerson was charged with assault on a female.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
April 10
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 109 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at Jamesville Rd. near Central Ave. in Williamston.
April 11
Larceny was reported at 718 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Ralph Taylor Rd. near Bear Trap Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 206 School Dr. in Williamston.
April 12
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 609 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 109 Wilson St. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
April 13
Obtain Property by false pretense was reported at 411 Warren St. in Williamston.
April 14
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 608 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct and breaking and entering was reported at 608 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
April 15
Simple assault was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 299 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 749 River Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 103 Gatling St. in Williamston.
April 16
Injury to real property was reported at 1700 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1700 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 513 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
April 17
Felony larceny was reported at 316 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Felony Larceny was reported at 107 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
April 10
Gregory John Peine was charged with larceny, obtain property by false pretense and domestic violence protection order violation.
April 11
Journey Shyniqua Brown was charged with larceny, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and contributing to delinquency of juvenile.
April 14
Christopher Chesson was charged with interfere electronic device and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Christopher Chesson was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and breaking and entering.
Michael Joshua Hill was charged with discharging firearm in the city limits.
April 15
Grace May Keel was charged with stalking and communicating threats.
April 16
Tyrell Deon Smith was charged with assault on a female.
Richard Evan Kelton was charged with assault on a female and failure to appear misdemeanor.
April 17
Rashee Chrtaja Annie Brown was charged with Disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on child under 12 and simple assault.