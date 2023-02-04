Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:
Jan. 23
Uttering forged instruments was reported at 3524 Popular Point Rd. in Williamston.
Theft of fuel was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1190 Evergreen Rd. in Robersonville.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at unknown in Williamston.
Jan. 24
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1148 Free Union Rd. in Jamesville.
Jan. 25
Computer trespass, computer fraud (denying access) and computer access without authorization was reported at 5656 NC-125 in Williamston.
Driving while under the influence, fail to heed light or siren, flee to elude, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, resist, delay and obstruct, reckless driving to endanger and possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce was reported at US 64 ALT in Williamston.
Vehicle collision was reported at 1089 Evergreen Rd. in Robersonville.
Fraud was reported at 1135 Ranch Motel Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 26
Arrest was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Assault on a female was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Larceny and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 112 Circle Dr. in Hamilton.
Warrant service Pitt County and failure to appear was reported at Martin General Hospital.
Jan. 27
Credit card/ automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 3307 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Forcible breaking and entering and damage to property was reported at 1042 Water St. in Jamesville.
Jan. 28
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported at 109 South Main St. in Robersonville.
Jan. 29
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1020 Carr Ln. in Parmele.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Jan. 23
Latoya Rochelle Harris-Marshall was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction.
Jan. 24
Quindarien Dehonn Rascoe was charged with failure to appear.
Dean Conklin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Krystal Monique Perry was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
Jan. 25
Marcus Lamont Williams was charged with indecent liberties with a child, 1st degree statutory sex offense and sexual activity by substitute parent.
Roscoe Staton, Jr. was charged with driving while under the influence, fail to heed light or siren, flee to elude, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, resist, delay and obstruct, reckless driving to endanger and possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce.
Jan. 26
Phillip Edward Cratt was charged with assault on a female.
Alvin Ray Beddard was charged with warrant service in Pitt County and failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
Jan. 23
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 305 Martin St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Church St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at West Church St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 203 East Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 24
Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana was reported at North Elm St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Flee to elude, possession of stolen property, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and drug/narcotic violations was reported at Hwy 64 near Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Common law robbery was reported at 503 West Church St. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 1037 Brentway Ave. in Williamston.
Jan. 25
Trespassing was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 26
Financial Transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and larceny was reported at 105 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Financial transaction card theft and larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 803 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Jan. 27
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Passing stopped school bus was reported at West Main St./Roberson Ave. in Williamston.
Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at South MLK Dr. near Wilson St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South MLK Dr. near Wilson St.
Jan. 30
Larceny was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williasmton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 23
Avron Jamil Oden was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
David Earl Rogerson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
David Earl Rogerson was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Jan. 24
Quintoria Shay’nai Rascoe was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana.
Javonte David Whitaker was charged with flee to elude, possession of stolen property, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and drug/narcotic violations.
Javonte David Whitaker was charged with chop shop activity.
Jan. 26
Jamaal Anu Briggs was charged with child abuse.
Nadia Grimes was charged with failure to appear.
Jan. 27
Laquesha Monsha Freeman was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laquesha Monsha Freeman was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Laquesha Monsha Freeman was charged with larceny.
Jan. 29
Shamaur Jamal Gaylord was charged with passing a stopped school bus.