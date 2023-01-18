Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:
Jan. 09
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Oak City.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1130 Wynn Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear misdemeanor larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 10
All other offenses child support was reported at 2223 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 11
Fight/escape was reported at Martin County Courthouse in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 2705 David Brown Rd. in Oak City.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Jan. 09
Kecia Gurganus Cowan was charged with larceny.
Terrence Tyrone Fisher was charged with failure to appear misdemeanor larceny.
Jan. 10
Cody Auston Gurganus was charged with child support.
Jan. 11
Brian Oneal Powell was charged with all other offenses and escape.
Jada Ashanti Fenner was charged with failure to appear – disorderly conduct and failure to appear simple assault.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
Jan. 06
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near West Blvd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 200 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Possession of counterfeit money was reported at 301 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 101 North Haines St. in Williamston.
Passing a stopped school bus was reported at West Pine St. near Rhodes St. in Williamston.
Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1549 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 07
Communicating threats was reported at 523 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 136 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1509 Washington St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 101 West Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Jan. 08
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. #16 in Williamston.
Jan. 12
Larceny was reported at 605 East Boulevard in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 301 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 13
Larceny of firearm was reported at 160 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Counterfeiting of instruments was reported at 1037 Brentway Ave. in Williamston.
Jan. 14
Breaking and entering, resist, delay and obstruct and injury to personal property was reported at 213 Commons Dr. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 1603 West Main St. Apt. A in Williamston.
Jan. 15
Using threatening language over the telephone; harrassing by repeated telephoning was reported at Gatling Court Apt. 15 in Williamston.
Possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at Railroad St. near Harrison St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 16
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 119 Gatling St. near East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 400 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Dec. 21
Albert Earl Bell was charged with sexual battery.
Dec. 24
Brian Oneal Powell was charged with simple assault.
Dec. 26
Ursula Denise Whitley was charged with larceny.
Suley Stuart Funderbird was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Ursula Denise Whitley was charged with failure to appear.
Dec. 28
Meredith Marie Ortiz was charged with shoplifting.
Nyzek Rayzon Little was charged with interfere with electronic monitor, warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and injury to real property.
Heaven Leigh Morris was charged with simple assault.
Dec. 31
Lobelia Shaz-Neeka Williams was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Bryan Earl Gilliam was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct.
Brandon Nicole Thomas was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Brandon Nicole Thomas was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Bryan Earl Gilliam was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jan. 02
Keyarrow Shawnta Dickens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Jawuise Jarel Smith was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining dwelling/vehicle controlled substance.
Jan. 03
Erica Brittney Locklear was charged with violation of court order.
Isaiah Jelani Reynolds was charged with felony possession of schedule VI.
Jan. 04
Amber Nichole Boyd was charged with larceny by employee.
Renata Lynn Ray was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jan. 06
Travis Lee Willoughby was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jacquel Jiheim Brown was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Jan. 07
Y’Shica Griffin Griffin was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.
Alexia Uria Manning was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.
Keshauna Lachelle Mclntrye was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.
Jacobi Micheaux Hyman was charged with permitting dogs to run at large at night.
Tiamony Devonna Gary was charged with failure to return rental property.
Jan. 08
Alexia Uria Manning was charged with failure to return rental property.
Jan. 14
Jackielis Yoshon Moore was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resist, obstruct and delay and injury to personal property.
Jan. 15
Gerald Leigh Pippens was charged with possession of up to ½ of marijuana.
Jan. 16
Nickiah Ayonna Dail was charged with failure to appear.
Kimberly Dinah Lee Cherry was charged with possession of firearm by felon, go armed to terror of people and discharge firearm in city.