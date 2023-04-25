Williamston Police Department received an incident of breaking and entering at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston on Wednesday, April 19.Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with five counts of breaking and entering, two charges of injury to real property and four charges of larceny after breaking and entering.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Ja’ques Sincere Lamberson and Mary Jane Garcia both were charged with felony child abuse.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 17
Assault on a female, warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1276 Andrew Long Rd. in Jamesville.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 4429 Popular Point Rd. in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at Vacant lot on Chestnut St. in Oak City.
Welfare fraud was reported at 1165 Watercrest Dr. in Williamston.
Damage of property was reported at 1215 Stewart St. Lot 6 in Jamesville.
April 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories 2082 Winslow Rd. in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 3821 Race Track Rd. in Robersonville.
Elder or disabled adult; neglect of was reported 5319 NC-142 in Oak City.
April 19
Larceny was reported at 2504 Campbell Hill Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 3377 Wainwright Rd. in Williamston.
April 20
Financial card fraud was reported 503 North St. in Hamilton.
Probation violation and probation violation was reported 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny of firearm, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported at 1035 East Stevenson Rd. in Williamston.
April 21
Stolen property offenses and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 109 West Academy St. was reported in Robersonville.
Motor vehicle theft and larceny from a person 1645 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
April 22
Discharge weapon into occupied property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 301 South East Ave. in Oak City.
April 23
Warrant service was reported at Handymart in Robersonville.
Unauthorized us of motor vehicle was reported at 8813 HWY 64 in Robersonville.
Animal complaint was reported at 1315 Main St. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 17
Kelsey Renee Besso was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction.
Michael David Mizelle was charged with communicating threats, trespass real property and warrants on file for larceny.
Michael Josh Hill was charged with unauthorized use motor vehicle.
April 19
Ja’ques Sincere Lamberson was charged with felony child abuse.
Mary Jane Garcia was charged with felony child abuse.
April 20
Shannessa Yvonne Mayo was charged with financial card fraud.
Michael Dwayne Donlan was charged with probation violation and probation violation.
April 23
Walter Lee Stancil was charged with warrant for arrest and warrant for arrest.
Laquesha Monsha Freeman was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
April 17
Felony larceny was reported at 316 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 107 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 18
Obtain property by false pretense and larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 607 West Church St. in Williamston.
April 19
Rape was reported at 119 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at 300 West Church St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 20
Common law robbery was reported at 500 East Church St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at 314 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Littering was reported at 211 East Pine St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1210 Cedar Hill Dr. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 503 West Academy St. in Williamston.
April 21
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Disorderly conduct was reported at School Dr./East Vance St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at School Dr./East Liberty St. in Williamston.
April 22
Larceny was reported at 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 103 Cherry St. in Williamston.
April 23
Warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at 117 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
April 24
Hit and run was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
April 17
Rashee Chritaja Annie Brown was charged with disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on a child under 12 and simple assault.
April 19
Christian Maurice Chesson was charged with failure to appear and misdemeanor out of county probation violation.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with injury to real property.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged it breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with breaking and entering.
April 20
Cody Auston Gurganus was charged with tattooing minors.
Adrian Nelson Watkins was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
April 21
Tyniqua Lashawn Keener was charged with disorderly conduct.
Alex Hew McEachmen was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
April 22
Barchim Nathanual Keener was charged with attempted first degree murder and felony conspiracy.
Jarel Kevonte Goss was charged with assault on a female.
April 23
Laquesha Monsha Freeman was charged with warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction.