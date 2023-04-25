Crime Blotter

Williamston Police Department received an incident of breaking and entering at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston on Wednesday, April 19.Cedric Antwan Baker was charged with five counts of breaking and entering, two charges of injury to real property and four charges of larceny after breaking and entering.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Ja’ques Sincere Lamberson and Mary Jane Garcia both were charged with felony child abuse.