The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 07
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 4970 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and theft from building was reported at the end of Ola Roberson Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 08
Warrant service was reported at 2226 Rodgers School Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 10
Neglect of the elder was reported at 9899 NC 171 in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 12
All other larceny was reported at Duck Thru in Hamilton.
Nov. 13
Warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 20599 NC 125 in Williamston.
Property damage was reported at 1467 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1071 Hwy 171 in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 08
Jermaine Shaqeal Smith was charged with failure to appear misdemeanor.
Nov. 11
Brittany Mackey was charged with failure to appear/order for arrest.
Nov. 13
Michael Wayne Hyatt was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 07
Hit and run was reported at 121 East Main St. in Williamston.
Financial transaction card theft was reported at 400 North Elm st. in Williamston.
Nov. 08
Sexual battery was reported at 516 Warren St. in Williamston.
Nov. 09
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1004 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Slade St. near Hunter St. in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia was reported at West Main St./Roberson Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 10
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1100 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Communicating threats were reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 114 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Nov. 12
Injury to real property and larceny was reported at 117 Wilson St. Apt. B in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 137 Carolina Pines Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Wild Cat Rd. near Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 09
Donovan Caleal Brown was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Donovan Caleal Brown was charged with arson.
Donovan Caleal Brown was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jakem Rayshon Little was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 10
Shakita Shonte Johnson was charged with arson.
Nov. 11
Quasha Tansha Walker was charged with communicating threats.
Nov. 12
Samantha Nicole Strano was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.