Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Oct. 24
Felony larceny was reported at 1465 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Oct. 25
Found property (cash money) was reported at 1172 Pebble Ln. in Williamston.
Larceny of chosen in action was reported at Roberson’s Heating and Air in Williamston.
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 1931 Piney Grove Church Rd. in Williamston.
Credit card fraud was reported at 1925 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 26
Intimidating a witness was reported at 1235 Evan Perry Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 27
Involuntary commitment was reported at 2106 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of mail was reported at 2399 Beegee Ln. in Williamston.
Oct. 28
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4031 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Communicating threats and trespassing was reported at roadside near 7815 Thoroughfare Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 29
Desecrating, plowing over or covering up graves; desecrating human graves was reported at 12745 NC 125 in Hamilton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 27
Joseph William Hawkins was charged with violation of court order and intimidation.
Oct. 28
Nicholas Lee Bess was charged with possession of marijuana.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 24
Injury to personal property was reported at 109 West Church St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported at 400 Washington St. Apt. 1 in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 400 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 25
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at West Main St. near Queen St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 509 East Church St. in Williamston.
Trespass was reported at 205 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 102 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Oct. 26
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 27
Breaking and entering was reported at 525 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 28
Larceny was reported at 819 East Blvd. Ste. C1 in Williamston.
Oct. 29
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 915 East Blvd./Gatling St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 805 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 30
Missing person/silver alert was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 104 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 104 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Oct. 31
Injury to personal property was reported at 123 West Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 24
Roosevelt Crumble was charged with simple assault.
Oct. 25
Derek Bernard Sheppard, Jr. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inciting a riot and discharging a firearm into an enclosure.
Derek Bernard Sheppard, Jr. was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Oct. 26
Tracie Nicole Jackson was charged with larceny.
Oct. 30
Travis Lamont Hyman was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.