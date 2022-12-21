Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Dec. 12
Larceny of tools was reported at 1600 South Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Found property was reported at 28187 Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Dec. 13
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Unwitnessed death was reported at 1141 David Rogerson Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at Bland MHP – 1382 Cratt Rd. 9 in Williamston.
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dec. 14
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 2925 Piney Grove Church Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 15
Missing person was reported at 2500 Five Cent Rd. in Williamston.
Attempt suicide was reported at 19070 NC 903 in Robersonville.
Dec. 17
Communicating threats were reported at 2504 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor vehicle part and injury to personal property was reported at 4170 US – 17 in Williamston.
Felonious assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2664 Old US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Dec. 18
Aggravated assault was reported at 105 Smith St. in Williamston.
Break or enter motor vehicle, larceny (felony) and injury to personal property was reported at 1375 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and all other larceny was reported at 3247 Roy Beach Rd. in Oak City.
Injury to personal property was reported at 3605 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Dec. 12
Gabrielle Alexis Dzurko was charged with simple assault.
Derrick Zikomo White was charged with warrant service.
Jackie Lynn Grimes was charged with simple assault.
Raymond Earl Cooper was charged with order for arrest.
Dec. 14
Thomas Bradley Copeland was charged with failure to appear.
Dec. 17
Frank Anthony Mercado was charged with communicating threats.
Dec. 18
Kokathea Shontail Leonard was charged with order for arrest.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Dec. 12
Cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals was reported at Autozone in Williamston.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/ vandalism of property was reported at 632 East Blvd in Williamston.
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 1000 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 208 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Union Ave. near Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Dec. 13
Larceny of dog was reported at 716 Warren St. in Williamston.
Dec. 14
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 121 East Main St. in Williamston.
Motor vehicles failed to stop for properly marked and designated school buses were reported at West Main St. / North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at South Pearl St. near Railroad St. in Williamston.
Dec. 15
Cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals was reported at 622 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1115 WalMart Dr. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 1585 Washington St. in Williamston.
Identity theft and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1700 US Highway 17 in Williamston.
Dec. 16
Larceny was reported at 216 Gatling St. Apt. 15 in Williamston.
Possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm enclosure and discharge weapon into occupied property was reported at Riverbank Building Supply in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed weapon was reported at Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
Dec. 17
Damage of property was reported at 1209 West Main St. in Williamston.
Littering was reported at Henderson St. / East Franklin St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 18
Hit and run and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Discharging barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and injury to real property was reported at 701 West Church St. in Williamston.
Discharging certain barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property was reported at North MLK/West Pine St. in Williamston.
Assault on a government official and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 517 Warren St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Dec. 12
Charles Martin Bronson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Andrew Blake Holliday was charged with larceny.
Andrew Blake Holliday was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction
James Wesley Roberson, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dec. 15
Jacques Donnell Suggs was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods.
D’Asia Tiani Outlaw was charged with larceny.
Dec. 16
Tammuz Osiris Crandell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharge firearm within an enclosure, possession of stolen firearm and discharge firearm into occupied property.
Kareem Ja’lil Keener was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm into enclosure and discharge firearm into occupied property.
Miquel Ja’lil Sheppard was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed weapon.
Jaquan Marquis Durham was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun.
Dec. 18
Jaylen Jarron Peele was charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and resist, delay and obstruct.
Dominque Malik Thompson was charged with assault on a government official and resist, delay and obstruct.