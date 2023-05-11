The Martin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 64 Alt. / Third St. in Robersonville on May 3 that led to the arrest of Gy’Quiel Savaughn James and Derek Bernard Sheppard, Jr. Both individuals were charged with possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance crack/cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining vehicle for controlled substance.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
May 01
Communicating threats and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1315 Main St. Apt. 10 in Jamesville.
Larceny was reported at 2710 Holley Springs Church Rd. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked, speeding, allow unlicensed driver to drive and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. Ext/Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
May 02
Warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at MCSO.
Sexual assault and dead on arrival was reported at 1125 Pineview Rd. in Williamston.
All other offenses was reported at 2006 Clark Rd. in Robersonville.
May 03
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 104 East Second St. in Robersonville.
Possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance crack/cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining vehicle for controlled substance was reported at Hwy 64 Alt / Third St. in Robersonville.
May 04
Simple assault was reported at 1471 Ross Rd. in Oak City.
May 05
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1084 Draper Dr. in Parmele.
Larceny was reported at 18265 NC 903 in Robersonville.
Larceny was reported at Robert Ln. Lot 49 in Williamston.
May 06
Damage of property was reported at 2139 Jones Rd. in Jamesville.
May 07
Possession of firearm by convicted felon was reported at 1124 Creek Dr. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
May 01
Ta’Aeric Dabraxton Bethea was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction, driving while license revoked and speeding.
May 02
Nathan Earl Whitfield was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction.
May 03
Alycia Marie Kuhlman was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Gy’Quiel Savaughn James was charged with possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance crack/cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining vehicle for controlled substance.
Derek Bernard Sheppard, Jr. was charged with possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance crack/cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining vehicle for controlled substance.
May 07
Keith Lee Lawrence was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
May 01
Larceny and habitual misdemeanor larceny was reported at 809 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1202 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 415 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
May 02
Identity theft was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 103 Price St. in Williamston.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 111 Williams St. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor fuel was reported at 305 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
May 03
Larceny was reported at 813 East Blvd. in Williamston.
May 04
Larceny of motor vehicle and failure to return rental property was reported at 301 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failure to return rented motor vehicle was reported at 1202 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 423 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
May 05
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 706 East Blvd. in Williamston.
May 07
Hit and run – property damage was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
May 01
Napoleon Nishon Wesson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
May 02
Dikikia Quamonna Griffin was charged with larceny.
May 04
Timmy Maurice Edwards was charged with larceny.
Timmy Maurice Edwards was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
May 05
Jahmarte Harrell was charged with misdemeanor larceny.