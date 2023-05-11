Crime Blotter

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 64 Alt. / Third St. in Robersonville on May 3 that led to the arrest of Gy’Quiel Savaughn James and Derek Bernard Sheppard, Jr. Both individuals were charged with possession of stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance crack/cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining vehicle for controlled substance.

Martin County