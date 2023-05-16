Williamston Police Department made an arrest of Antonio Maurice Springfield was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay and obstruct and larceny.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
May 08
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 5140 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1345 West Park Rd. in Williamston.
May 09
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Statutory rape was reported at Cannon Rd. in Hobgood.
May 10
Assault on a female and interfere with emergency communication was reported at 1115 Grey Farm Rd. in Jamesville.
All other larceny was reported at 1980 Rogerson Rd. in Robersonville.
Domestic violence protection order violation and communicating threats was reported at Jamesville Boat Ramp in Jamesville.
May 11
Rape was reported at Hwy 125 / South Stevenson Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of property was reported at Jamesville Ballpark in Jamesville.
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 12749 US Hwy in Williamston.
May 12
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1112 Martin Dr. in Jamesville.
May 13
Assault with a deadly weapon, discharge weapon into occupied property, go armed to terror of people and communicating threats was reported at 1014 County Line Rd. in Hobgood.
Flee/elude arrest, driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and revoked registration was reported at NC 125 / North Main St. in Oak City.
May 14
Simple assault was reported at 1171 Goos Rd. in Robersonville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 5945 Holly Springs Church Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 205 South Main St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
May 08
Zacchaeus Keonsha Raheem Anthony was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
May 09
Andrew Goddard was charged with order for arrest.
May 10
Joshua Rodgers Wagner was charged with assault on a female and interfere with emergency communication.
Chauncy Ontaye Barnhill, Jr. was charged with domestic violence protection order violation and communicating threats.
May 12
Jerry Morris was charged with non-forcible breaking and entering and all other larceny.
May 14
Jah’nas Malik Harris was charged with flee/elude arrest, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence and revoked registration.
Timmy Maurice Edwards was charged with obtain property by false pretenses, breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
May 08
Communicating threats was reported at 1294 Greenville Ave. in Williamston.
May 09
Assault on a governmental official and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 111 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, trespassing and communicating threats was reported at 111 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at 1004 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
May 10
Misdemeanor larceny 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Overdose was reported at 540 East Main St. in Williamston.
May 11
Injury to personal property 106 South Edgewood Ave. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny 301 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at East Blvd. & Park St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 819 West Main St. in Williamston.
Possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and resist delay and obstruct was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at Washington St. near North Broad St. in Williamston.
May 12
Possession of ½ ounce to one ounce of marijuana was reported at White St. near North Broad St. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 317 East Blvd. in Williamston.
May 13
Concealment of merchandise was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Concealment of merchandise was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of ½ ounce to one ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoked was reported at 305 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 200 West Main St. in Williamston.
May 14
Assault on a female was reported at 104 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 104 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 406 Blount St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
May 09
Shalyn Marie Roberson was charged with assault on a government official and resist, delay and obstruct.
May 10
Terrell Jamar Dixon was charged with communicating threats.
May 11
Antonio Maurice Springfield was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay and obstruct and larceny.
Chaz Reyel Powell was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dominque Malik Thompson was charged with driving while impaired.
May 13
Tracy Marie Weathersbee was charged with concealment of merchandise.
Terrence Tyrone Fisher was charged with concealment of merchandise.
Aaron Malik Little was charged with possession of ½ ounce to one ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoked.
Derek Stevenson Baggett was charged with assault on a governmental official, assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct.
Derek Stevenson Baggett was charged with larceny.
May 14
Megan Renne King was charged with larceny.