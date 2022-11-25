Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:
Nov. 14
Violating court order and communicating threats were reported at 19043 NC 125 in Williamston.
Violation of court order was reported at 19207 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1138 Free Union Rd. in Jamesville.
Nov. 15
Exploitation of the elder was reported at 1088 Tall Pines Rd. in Williamston.
Financial exploit of a disabled adult was reported at 1455 Holly Dr. in Williamston.
Nov. 16
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at Martin County Airport in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was report at 140 East Fourth St. in Oak City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism or property was reported at 21090 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism or property was reported at 21100 Hwy 125 in Williamston.
Nov. 17
Wire fraud was reported at 1101 Holly Dr. in Williamston.
Welfare fraud was reported at 1100 Goose Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 5253 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 14
William Farrington was charged with court violation.
Nov. 16
Caaliyah Mitchell was charged with simple affray.
Jaquraris Makail Gonzalez was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Nov. 17
Randy Moble was charged with violation of court order.
Williamston Police Department
Incident
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
Nov. 14
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 411 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South MLK Dr. near Tank St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 15
Passing a stopped school bus was reported at West Main St./Martin Luther King Dr. in Williamston.
Nov. 16
Obtain property by false pretense and larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and injury to real property was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 14
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Nov. 16
De’quavia Miesha Augburn was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud.
Natasha Kaneisha Bumch was charged with obtain property by false pretense and larceny.
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with assault on a female and injury to real property.