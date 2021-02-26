Friendship, a love of music and a blend of influences – that’s where it all began for the Martin County Ramblers.
A regular fixture at festivals and events locally and throughout the east, the Martin County Ramblers’ roots are in a mix of country music, blues, jazz and roots rock.
As they have grown and evolved as a group, the Ramblers have put their own stamp on their music.
Justin Edwards of Bear Grass has been in the band from the beginning. Initially, there were only two Ramblers – Edwards and fellow 2005 Bear Grass High School graduate Kevin Harris.
“We both played acoustic guitars, listened to a lot of older country, alternative country and bluegrass music,” Edwards explained.
The pair got started in 2005.
“We would write songs together in Bear Grass and on my front porch in Greenville where we were both attending East Carolina University,” he added.
Mike Poston and Steven Evans, who also graduated from Bear Grass High School in 2005, soon joined the band. Poston added drums and Evans brought skills on bass guitar to the mix.
Around 2008 or 2009, according to Edwards, the group made their first public performance at a local restaurant.
The Martin County Ramblers pressed pause while Edwards served in the U.S. Army and regrouped in 2013.
When the group came back together, Edwards brought with him a saxophone player – his wife, Kathryn.
“I learned how to play tenor saxophone in middle and high school band,” Kathryn Edwards said. “I have always enjoyed playing music and I found an outlet for it after marrying Justin.”
Today, the band includes Kathryn and husband, Justin, who sings, plays guitar, dobro, harmonica and mandolin.
In 2017, Jacob Vaughn came on board with vocals and playing bass. Jody Andrews has been playing guitar with the Ramblers since 2018.
“We were halfway through recording the “Day in the Sun” album (2020) when we realized we wanted flute on some tracks,” Justin Edwards said.
Alisha Cardwell recorded flute on four songs and sang background vocals. She is now a full-time member of the band.
Supporting band members, who sometimes play live events or on recordings, are drummer Laura O’Neal and keyboard player B.C. Smith. Brock Brossman sometimes sits in on percussion.
“The addition of B.C.’s organ, Jody’s Les Paul (guitar) and Laura’s drumming have sent us in a bluesy direction on our latest album, Day in the Sun,” said Justin Edwards.
Guitarist Andrews credits Warren Haynes, Joe Bonamassa, Lowell George of the group Little Feat and Jimmy Paige of Led Zeppelin fame as his greatest influences.
The band as a whole credits iconic groups such as The Band, Allman Brothers Band, Marshall Tucker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Grateful Dead for influencing their sound along with Tom Petty and Neil Young.
Justin Edwards’ songwriting influences include Ronnie Van Zandt, Toy Caldwell, Robert Earl Keen and Guy Clark.
The Martin County Ramblers have played venues all over the east. Rocky Mount Mills has been one of their favorites.
“We were on the verge of disbanding in 2016 when Scott Roberts heard us playing at Sylvan Heights and offered us some frequent gigs,” according to Justin Edwards. “We have a great working relationship with him and Julie Baggett who would book us for outdoor events at the venue in its early stages.”
COVID-19 has put a damper on road trips for the time being.
“We used to love to take trips to Gaffers on Ocracoke,” Justin Edwards said. “We’ve played once so far at their new location in Emerald Isle.”
The band has a special event - Pecan Jam – on the Edwards family front porch to pay homage to the many pecans in their yard.
Is there a performance they will never forget?
“I will always remember opening for Parmalee at Stampede in Williamston in 2014,” said Kathryn Edwards. “The streets were full in what may have been a record number of people that year.”
It’s all a work in progress, one the group is proud of.
“I’d like to think we have been steadily evolving over the years,” Justin Edwards said. “I am very proud of our latest album, “Day in the Sun”.”
This was the first to feature Andrews on guitar and includes one of his songs, “Nobody Knows.”
Vaughn also handles most of the mixing on the group’s recordings and continues to group and improve just like the band.
“We are still amateurs, recording and producing in my house, but we have improved over the years,” he said.
Edwards, who has called Bear Grass home for much of his life, explained many of their original songs have ties to eastern North Carolina.
“The Storm” was an instrumental that Jody, Jacob and I had worked up but couldn’t fit any lyrics to it,” Edwards said.
Then the lyrics came while he and his family were sheltering during Hurricane Dorian.
“I got to thinking about the people on Ocracoke and the lyrics came to me in a matter of minutes,” he added.
“Headed to Weldon,” also on “A Day in the Sun,” was inspired by a friend’s trip with a metal detector along Gardner’s Creek, which unearthed Civil War artifacts. The song is the story of a fictional soldier who died.
Other songs may be about a neighbor, you never know.
For more on the Martin County Ramblers, visit them on Facebook. The band has a link to their website and how to purchase their music on ITunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.