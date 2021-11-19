WILLIAMSTON – The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers are crowding malls and discount stores to buy the latest gadgets and find the best deals.
According to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, Shoppers need to consider their safety.
“This time of year attracts more shopping-related criminal activity because of the larger crowds and extended store hours. These factors and the usual distraction of shopping create a more favorable environment for petty thieves and other offenders,” he added.
Sheriff Manning wants to reminds citizens of the following safety tips.
Due to the risks of COVID-19, individuals should follow state and county health guidelines, use hand sanitizer and promote social distancing.
A single shopper is the best target for theft. Individuals should always go shopping with a friend or relative.
When going shopping, tell someone the location and time of expected return.
“Shop during daylight hours. If you shop at night, park your vehicle in a well-lit area. Dress casually and comfortably, and avoid wearing expensive jewelry,” said Sheriff Manning.
If carrying cash, keep it in a front pocket rather than in a purse or wallet.
According to Manning, this makes it more difficult for a pickpocket to remove.
Also, store car keys in pants or a jacket pocket. If a purse or wallet is stolen, an individual can still drive home.
“Pay close attention to the surroundings, and avoid overloading with yourself wit packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps,” he added.
When returning to a vehicle, look around and in the backseat. Be aware of strangers approaching for any reason.
“You should keep your car keys in your hand to avoid spending unnecessary time unprotected from the security of your vehicle,” Manning continued.
If uncomfortable returning to a vehicle alone, find a security guard and ask them to be an escort.
“During this time of year, busy holiday shoppers become careless and vulnerable to other crimes as well. Credit card fraud and gift card fraud are on the rise,” said Sheriff Manning.
He offered these preventative measures.
Keep a close watch on all credit cards when in use, and make sure to have them returned quickly.
Do not write a pin on the back of the credit card, and never leave credit cards or receipts lying around. Shield credit card numbers so it cannot be copied or captured with a cell phone or other camera.
Only carry credit cards that are absolutely needed. Shred anything with credit card numbers written on it.
“If you are planning to purchase online, make sure the webpage where you enter the credit card information is secure through a secure socket layer (SSL). You can tell if the webpage is secure by looking for the gold lock or key icon at the bottom of the browser window,” Sheriff Manning continued.
“If you are not comfortable submitting your information through the internet, call the seller and give them your information over the telephone. Never send your credit card information via email.”
Always check the company’s information. Only do business with companies that provide a physical address and telephone number.
Keep good records. Always print a copy of any online products and services purchased.
Never buy gift cards from online auction sites. This is a large source of gift card fraud. Many of the gift cards are stolen, counterfeit or used. Only buy gift cards directly from the store issuing the gift card or from a secure retailer’s website.
Don’t buy gift cards off publicly displayed racks in retail stores, because these are more susceptible to tampering or theft. Only purchase gift cards at the sales terminal from the cashier. Always carefully examine the front and back of the gift card before buying it. If the PIN can be seen, ask for another card. If the card looks like it had been tampered, ask for another card.
Always ask the store clerk to scan the back of the gift card while present. This will guarantee the card is valid when bought, and reflects the balance charged on it. Always keep the receipt as proof of purchase if there is money still on the card.
If possible, register the gift card with the store’s website.
Never give social security numbers, date of birth or other unneeded information hen purchasing a gift card.
No reputable company will ask for this.
“Unfortunately, when shopping, people have a tendency to let their guard down. However, paying attention and taking precautions can help eliminate their chances of being victimized,” said Sheriff Manning.
He closed warning shoppers to be careful so they don’t become victims of criminal activity.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.