Anyone who missed the opening of the Martin County Arts Council (MCAC), 2023 Fine Arts Show Thursday evening, April 6, there is still an opportunity to see the award-winning works of Art Council members at the Spring Soiree Sampler, Saturday, April 15.
The April 6 event brought community artists, art lovers and council supporters together to enjoy the varied award winning works as Alicia Garvey, Katherine Wassink, Kerry Spivey and Mike Bennett.
First place in the Watercolor category went to Alicia Garvey for her painting of St. Nick. Katherine Wassink was awarded first place honors for her work in three-dimensional finer art felting wool and a second place for three-dimensional fiber art.
Kerry Spivey took home a first place award for his three-dimensional Chain Saw Sculpture of a bear rising from a tree.
The two-dimensional mixed media category first place award went to Latoya Rorie. Williamston resident Mike Bennett captured Best in Show for his colored pencil drawing, Best in Martin County, for an oil and first place in the oil painting category.
Each year, the Martin County Arts Council sponsors: a school performance, a judged and juried Fine Arts Show, a judged and juried Photography Show, a children’s Summer Camp, a Christmas Market for artists and craftsmen in the region, an annual membership dinner, workshops, classes and varied musical performances throughout the year.
The Saturday, April 15, MCAC Spring Soiree Sampler fundraising event is a yearly highlight for the council. Many of the artists whose work is currently hanging will be on hand. Proceeds from the event will go towards brick pointing and second story floor restoration.
Tickets to the event are $100 and include a chance to win the reverse raffle and welcomes two to eat and enjoy the sampler delicacies.
Reverse raffle winners will receive $5,000 or, the last five ticket number holders can agree to split the money equally, each receiving $1,000.
The event will feature a small live auction where a variety of cakes, along with hand crafted artisan wooden pieces will be auctioned. There will also be a cash bar.
The mission of the MCAC is to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Martin County through education, cultivation and preservation of the arts.
The Martin County Arts Council was established in 1981 by a group of citizens interested in cultivating the arts in Martin County. After meeting in libraries, rented buildings and anywhere the group could find to meet, the MCAC was gifted with the historic former Williamston Hardware in 2003 by Cooper Peel.
This three-story building built in 1917 has a unique flat iron shape. It was partially renovated with grants from GoldenLeaf, the Canon Foundation, UPS, Cooper Peel, Martin County Government, the Town of Williamston, Williamston Downtown, the N. C. Arts Council, the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources, and the Francis Barnes Trust as well, as many local citizen donations.
The April 15 Spring Soiree Sampler begins at 6 p.m. The MCAC is located at 124 Washington St. Williamston.