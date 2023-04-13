Anyone who missed the opening of the Martin County Arts Council (MCAC), 2023 Fine Arts Show Thursday evening, April 6, there is still an opportunity to see the award-winning works of Art Council members at the Spring Soiree Sampler, Saturday, April 15.

The April 6 event brought community artists, art lovers and council supporters together to enjoy the varied award winning works as Alicia Garvey, Katherine Wassink, Kerry Spivey and Mike Bennett.

