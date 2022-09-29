The Martin Community Players will present a children’s performance of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $5, available only at the door.
Artistic Director Andy Weaver said there are 43 children in the play, ranging in age from 5 to 16.
It is not the largest group of children he has directed in a play.
“Lion King was about 63 kids,” he said.
Still, “Forty-three kids are a lot to manage,” he said. “But it is going really well.”
The parents are a big help during the children’s performances, said Weaver.
“We ask parents to work backstage one night out of the three performances,” he explained. “With kids, you’ve got to keep them quiet backstage. And sometimes, when they come off-stage, they lose their concentration.”
He said many of the child actors have been in MCP plays in the past, but he also has some newcomers.
“I always have new ones. I’ve lost some [older actors], who have aged out,” he said.
Because at times little ones forget what they are on stage to do, Weaver said,
“I have mainly older kids in the lead roles, so they can handle the pressure of it.”
He encourages parents who don’t have children in the play, to bring their kids to see “The Little Mermaid.”
“They should come see what we do here in Martin Community Players – and maybe get their kids involved. I’ve always said, ‘Sports are not for everybody.’ Being on stage is a whole different ballgame. It is very different, but it is fun. If they can excel at it, they have a great time. These kids have had a blast,” he added.
“Kids learn concentration by being in a play. They have to memorize their lines; they have to memorize songs – it helps their memory. It helps them focus,” he continued.
The cast of 43 has rehearsed the play for five weeks.
“The reason I only do only five weeks with kids, as opposed to six weeks (with my Fall show with adults), is kids pick it up so quickly,” he explained.
When parents sign up their kids, Weaver gives them a CD with the songs.
“I tell them, ‘I hope you are sick to death of this CD, because I want your kids to listen to it over and over and over again, so they can learn it. I want them to know it like the back of their hand.’ And they do. They pick it up very quickly.”
Coming up next for Martin Community Players is “Dracula: The Musical?” a comedic spoof on Dracula, Weaver said.
“It is a musical with an eight-member cast. It has all the characters from Dracula, but it is a comedy,” he explained.
On Sunday afternoon, after the matinee performance of “The Little Mermaid,” he said they will strike the set and break everything down.
“Then, on Monday night, I will have auditions for Dracula,” Weaver said. MCPs did the show many years ago under the tutelage of Oz (Allen Osborne, now deceased), who was founder and director of MCP for many years.
“It is a cast of four men and four women. I only need four women and three men because I am reprising my role of [R.M.] Renfield,” he added.
Weaver will direct the show, while acting.
Music will be provided only by a piano.
“Dracula: The Musical?” will be presented Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $ 10. Senior citizens and students are $ 8.
In the Spring, the Players will present ““Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” he said. “It is an adult show, but I am involving kids in it.”
Weaver said he will be looking for adults, and children, 12 and older, for the play.
The play will have an 11-week rehearsal time.
“We will start the first Monday after January 1,” he said. “We will have three weeks of nothing but music rehearsals. Then we go on stage and the final eight weeks will be incorporating the blocking and the music and bringing it all together. That one will have an orchestra in the pit.”
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” will be presented Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $ 15. Senior citizens and students are $ 10.
This weekend, “The Little Mermaid” will be Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $ 5.
The cast of the “The Little Mermaid” is as follows, in order of appearance:
Ariel, Alyssa Davis; Pilot, Jackson White; Prince Eric, Orion Puma; Grimsby; Bladen Knox; Sailors, Alex Raynor, Wyatt Durham, Shepherd Durham, Ryan Roberson; Seahorse, Lauren McCall; King Triton, Maverick Meekins; Sebastian, Eason Williams; Mersisters: Aquata, Caroline Williams; Andrina, Karen Meddaugh; Arista, Jillian Powell; Atina, Kati Beth Speller; Adella, Tayah Simpson; Allana, Kimmie Puma; Flounder, Abby Keel; Scuttle, Kerigan Styons; Gulls: Audrey Edwards, Amelia Speller, Leslie Speller, Reign Clipperton, Tessa Clipperton; Newt, Reagan Smith; Carp, Rebekah Boyce; Plaice, Bethany Tate; Bass, Addison Goode; Chub, Ada Stalls; Fluke, Ariel Coltrain; Jetsam, Ella Clemmer; Flotsam, Elise Clemmer; Ursula, McKenzie Styons; Chef Louis, Ryan Roberson; Chefs: Alex Raynor, Bladen Knox, Shepherd Durham, Wyatt Durham, Jackson White; Carlotta, Madison Donian; Princesses: Reavis Turner, Elizabeth Manning, Jessie Edwards, Karmen Raynor, Lydia Clark, Madelyn Michel; Sea Chorus: Audrey Edwards, Leslie Speller, Amelia Speller, Kennedy Smith, Ada Stalls, Ariel Coltrain, Reagan Smith, Lydia Clark, Elizabeth Manning, Reavis Turner, Rebekah Boyce, Jessie Edwards, Karmen Raynor, Lauren McCall, Madelyn Michel, Bethany Tate, Addison Goode, Kimmie Puma, Reign Clipperton, Tayah Simpson, Kati Beth Speller, Jillian Powell, Madison Donlan, Tessa Clipperton, Caroline Williams and Karen Meddaugh.
All performances held at Martin County Auditorium, 1260 Godwin Ave., in Williamston. For more information, contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.