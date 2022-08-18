Grade-school readers logged a total of 69,030 minutes read throughout the summer with Martin Memorial Library’s (MML) Summer Reading Program, which ended last month.
A new program, Keep Reading, will encourage children to continue to read and log throughout the year.
The summer program had 125 children participate and seven library events enhanced this year’s theme, Oceans of Fun.
Youth Services Library Assistant Mika Davis said total attendance for the programs was 399, the highest level she has seen since COVID.
“We were pretty happy with how it turned out this year,” she added. “I had 35 completed logs turned in. One child turned in two (completed) logs and one child submitted three (completed) logs.”
She emphasized how vital summer reading is for retaining information children have learned during the school year.
Research shows summer reading habits can combat learning-loss and provide a foundation for academic success.
"Studies show, on average, students lose two months of grade-level mathematical computation skills over the summer, and low-income students can lose up to two months of reading achievement," according to an article published by NYSED.gov.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), the summer reading program began in the 1890s “as a way to encourage school children, particularly those in urban areas and not needed for farm work, to read during their summer vacation, use the library, and develop the habit of reading.”
The ALA states the benefits of a summer program include - reading may become a lifelong habit; reluctant readers can be drawn in by activities; reading in summer helps children keep their skills up; it can generate interest in the library and books.”
MML’s summer was packed with fun.
On June 14, library performer Mark Daniel, “took” children on a sea monster adventure. On June 22, the Roanoke-Cashie River Center taught children about pollution in oceans, sounds and rivers.
On June 28, Sylvan Heights Bird Park brought a duck and a snake for hands on learning at Main Street Stage. On July 5, children constructed an ocean in a bottle and Luis Villafranca of Black Hound Jiu Jitsu gave a defense demonstration.
July 12, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island was at Main Street Stage where “Professor Wow” performed a science experiment demonstrating how the Ph-balance in the oceans is being affected by plastics.
July 19 provided children an opportunity to let their favorite stuffed animal camp out overnight at the library. July 26 was the end of summer celebration, where “every child got a prize,” said Davis.
The Bird Park and Aquarium were most well attended programs, with 75 at each, she said.
Next year’s Summer Reading theme for the nationwide program has already been selected as All Together Now.
Davis said just because summer is ending doesn’t mean fun at the library has.
Beginning in September, after-school programs will be offered to students in grades K-5 at 4 p.m. on second and fourth Thursdays. Previously STEM, the programs are now STREAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Sept. 8, children in grades 3-5 and their caregivers can participate in a Lego challenge - “Lego Disaster Island.”
Sept. 22, NOAA (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration) will speak to school-aged children about hurricanes, floods and natural disasters and ways to prepare for them.
Also in September, the library will resume Preschool Story Time at 11a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays.
The Keep Reading program, for children 12 and younger, is based on the Summer Reading Program and will be September 1 - May 31.
MML Branch Librarian Ann Phelps said, “Keep Reading is designed to keep children coming back to the public library after school starts to check out reading materials. Children choose a reading log, record minutes, and read to earn incentives and prizes.
Also, MML has books selected for the 2022-2023 Battle of the Books ready to check out, she said.
“All of our children's books are labeled with book level and A.R. (accelerated reader) points,” Phelps added.
The two library sponsored book clubs will resume meeting in September.
The morning book club, facilitated by Library Assistant Kit Reddick, meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
The evening book club, facilitated by Phelps, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Mary S. Gray meeting room.
Copies of the books read each month are available to borrow from the library.
The community book club, facilitated by Martin Community College (MCC) Librarian MaryAnn Caudle in cooperation with MML, will continue to meet at noon, the third Wednesday of each month, in the conference room of the library at MCC.