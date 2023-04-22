Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear late. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 2:56 am
Adams Publishing Group has launched new digital editions for all of its newspapers in eastern North Carolina.
The editions offer more content and make it easier to read the newspaper on your phone, tablet and laptop.
Readers can access the edition through the newspaper website, but from there, download the app so access is a simple click from any device.
Click any story on the digital paper to bring up a reader, or use the index to find what you want.
In addition to all the content in your local paper, the new edition features an eight-page national section with news from around the world.
Available seven days a week, the section takes a deeper dive into news, sports and weather, while local pages focus on content most important to eastern North Carolina.
The digital editions are available at no additional charge to all print subscribers.
Call (252) 329-9505 to make sure your login is established and try out the new digital edition right away.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.