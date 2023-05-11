Big Canoe

Big canoes will be available at the inaugural Bertie Riverfest.

 Photo Courtesy of N.C. Parks

Anyone who drives by the Cashie River daily and wonders why there isn’t more advantage taken of its offerings, should mark his or her calendar.

On June 17 one can fill visions of kayaking, canoeing or simply riding on a pontoon boat as the inaugural Windsor Riverfest launches along the Cashie River.

