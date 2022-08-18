Robersonville hosted a blowout of a back-to-school bash in conjunction with National Night Out earlier this month.
More than 40 organizations collaborated to make the event extra special, according to Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown.
Over 700 children and their parents attended the event.
“There were a lot of people there — the most I have seen in a long time,” she added. “We had a lot of donations from throughout the county.”
Martin County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the event, Brown said.
There was food, drinks, music, bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo and a drawing for prizes.
Because of multiple monetary donations, they were able to buy bigger prizes this year, in addition to giving away book bags and school supplies.
Prizes included bicycles, hoverboards and basketball goals.
“It was awesome,” said Brown.
Multiple groups donated money, food, drinks, book bags and school supplies.
Brown said she thinks attendance was higher this year because COVID put a damper on the past two years.
“The kids had a great time. Unfortunately, it was hot — but the kids didn’t care,” she added. “The event brought the community together and helped support our schools.”
Sheriff Manning drew the tickets for the door prizes.
“It took me from 6:30 until a little after 8 to give it all away,” he said. “We probably had 60 to 70 gifts we gave away.
“I just appreciate all those businesses and organizations that donated items, and funds, to make this happen,” he said. “We all pulled together like a community should to make this happen and get our kids off to a good start in school.”
Brown added, “To see how excited those kids were…it just warmed your heart. It was great to be doing something for the community.”
Sponsors of the event included the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Robersonville, Robersonville Fire/Rescue, Food Lion of Robersonville and Williamston, Robersonville Housing Authority, Robersonville Police Department, Handy Mart of Robersonville, Lacasetta Restaurant of Robersonville, Robersonville Library, Lance Potato Chips, Frito Lay, Gold Point Store, Safe Kids, Country Mart of Bethel, Myesha Faison and family, Jeff Rawls (bouncy house), Dinner Bell Restaurant of Robersonville, Hitchin Post of Williamston, Martin County Crime Stoppers, Martin County Law Enforcement Association, Southern Bank of Robersonville, JoAnn Parnell-mini zoo, Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, Martin General Hospital, Burger King of Williamston, IPG of Everetts (Intertape Polymer Group, Piggly Wiggly of Williamston, Tractor Supply of Williamston, Mama’s Pizza of Williamston, Humanizing the Badge--$500 Grant Deputy Stalls of Martin County Sheriff’s Office, DJ Ashley Peed, Jeanette Hailslip – face painting, GFL Environmental Inc. (waste management), Martin County Chamber of Commerce, Blossom the Paint Fairy and Olive Branch Church Missionary Baptist Church of Parmele, Dream Makers of Robersonville, Faith Community Outreach Inc., Natural Pruddie Hair LLC, and Robersonville Support Group.
Brown said on Aug. 6, another event, sponsored by Kiki Parker also helped get kids ready to go back to school.
Parker is the founder of Youth Power Encouragement, a for-profit organization, and Rise Up Youth Group, a non-profit.
“Parker is from here originally. Anytime someone wants to come back to the town and do something for children — especially preparing them for school is a great thing. She gave out book bags and school supplies as well,” Brown said. “Martin County School kids will be well-equipped for school this year.”