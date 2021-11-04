Oak City - In a first, the town of Oak City sponsored a Trunk-or-Treat event to help continue to knit this pandemic-shattered community back together.
With a population less than 300, the town was hit especially hard this year, losing several members to COVID-19 in a short amount of time.
Mayor Pro-Tempore Sue Harrell said she is trying to find ways to bring joy back into the community. Harrell is filling the unexpired term of the late Mayor William Stalls, who died of COVID-19 in August.
“People have really supported me these past three months,” she said. “The turnout for the Trunk-or-Treat was just awesome. It was a great night.”
Harrell, who has been in Oak City for 37 years, said it was the first time the town sponsored such an event.
She said it was a whole community effort of local churches, businesses and parents.
“They all came together to do something good for the children,” she said.
Held on Thursday, Oct. 28, the event was originally scheduled to be outside, but weather concerns pushed the event inside to the Senior Center.
Over 26 volunteers passed out candy from their cars’ tailgates, backed up to the center’s breezeway, and tables set up inside.
Harrell had told volunteers to expect about 50 children, but everyone was caught off-guard by the event’s huge turnout. Over 175 people came.
“It was a big event for Oak City,” Harrell said. “The amazing thing is the group that came together and pulled it off. We reached a lot of people.”
The event was to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but in one hour, the candy was gone.
“We had so many more people than we expected,” Harrell added.
She was thrilled.
“We are just trying to do things to pull our community together,” she said. “This turned out to be very impressive.
“I want to stress that I couldn’t have pulled it off without the community’s help,” Harrell added. “I never once thought we would have that many.”
She credits it to people being ready to get out of their homes and have some fun.
“I think this is the first time we’ve gotten to do something like this in a long time. Because of COVID, last year they didn’t get to do [Halloween]. It was a big deal for us to have so many people. It was awesome,” she continued.
Harrell has two additional community events planned before she hands the title of Mayor over to the newly elected mayor at the town meeting in December.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m., the town is planning a Veterans Day service at the new flagpole. She hopes to get as many Veterans as possible to attend.
“It won’t be a long thing, maybe 15 minutes,” she said. “We just want to take a moment and acknowledge how much we appreciate their service. To my knowledge this has only been done one other time in Oak City. We are looking forward to it.”
In case of inclement weather, the Veterans Day service will be held at the Oak City Fire Department.
The last community event, a “Breakfast with Santa” will be at the Senior Center in December.
“It is the last thing I am doing, before my ‘Mayor’ title is taken away,” she said. She plans to continue serving the town as commissioner, and was re-elected to do so Tuesday night.
In the past, she tried to have a similar Santa event without much success.
“Things are different now. COVID has changed a lot of people’s perspectives about the community – with the deaths and everything – and people are working together better now. I expect something big,” she added. “I am so excited.
“Good things are happening,” she said. “It is time. Not just in Oak City — but it is time we all have some good things happening.”
