Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
March 17
Grow Your Own Bucket
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host “Grow Your Own” Bucket at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the library.
Adults, families and school-age children along with their parents or caregivers are invited to participate in this Science, Technology, Reading, Art and Math activity.
The program is provided in partnership with the Williamston Community Garden.
Participants will plant a two-gallon bucket with lettuce to grow, harvest and grow again.
The program is free, and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 12.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476, email mdavis@bhmlib.org or visit the library.
How to Create a Wix Website Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “How to Create a Wix Seminar” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
The seminar is free, and open to the public. The seminar will be held virtually.
For more information or to register, visit www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
March 17, 18 & 19
“The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens”
WILLIAMSTON - Martin County Players will present “The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at the Martin County Auditorium at Riverside High School.
The cost of tickets is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-3660.
March 19
Pop-up Shop
OAK CITY - The West Martin Community Center will host a Pop-up Shop from noon – 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
There will be performances, entertainment, raffles, food, information, health screenings and free vegetable boxes.
The event is free, and open to the public.
West Martin Community Center is located at 402 N.C. 125 South in Oak City.
For more information, call 252-798-9622.
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Concealed Carry Handgun Class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Windsor campus.
This is an eight-hour class that will explain to students the aspects of the North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun Law as it applies to the rights of a citizen to carry a concealed handgun.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College- Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
March 21
Summer and Fall Registration
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host Summer and Fall Registration for new students beginning Monday, March 21.
The 2022 summer semester begins on May 23, and the fall semester begins on Aug. 18.
For more information, visit the MCC website at martincc.edu, call 252-789-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
March 22
Storytime
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host Storytime at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room at the library.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers for age-appropriate stories, activities and games about St. Patrick’s Day.
Storytime is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Board of Health Meeting
PLYMOUTH - Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Board of Health will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
The meeting will be held in the Washington County Behavioral Health Conference Room, 198 N.C. 45 North in Plymouth.
Upholstery Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an Upholstery Class from 6 -9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on Tuesday, March 22 at the Williamston campus.
Bring an upholstery project and learn to tear down a piece of upholstered furniture and completely restore it.
The cost of the class is $50 — $70 depending on the number of students that enroll.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
March 23
Morning Book Club
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host Morning Book Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the library.
Library Assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The morning book club is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
March 23 & 24
Vehicle Safety Inspection Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host a Vehicle Safety Inspection Class from 6 – 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 & Thursday, March 24 at the Williamston campus.
This course is designed to meet the training and licensing requirements (initial and/or renewal) for the Vehicle Safety and On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Emissions Inspection Program administered by the NC Division of Motor Vehicles, License and Theft Bureau.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
March 24
Business and Industry Dinner
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce, the Martin County Economic Development Committee and the Martin County Committee of 100 will host the Annual Business and Industry Dinner with the social beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Tickets are $25 per person.
The dinner will be held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-792-4131 or email admin@martincchamber.com.
March 26
Blue Grass Concert
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host a Blue Grass Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Martin County Arts Council Building.
The concert will feature, “Nu Blu.” The band is known for merging blue grass sound with more contemporary music and ballads.
Tickets are $15.
The Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Tickets can be purchased at the Martin County Arts Council or online through EventBrite.
Prayer Breakfast
WILLIAMSTON – The AMVETS Post 227 will host a Prayer Breakfast from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the AMVETS Post 226 building.
The guest speaker will be Veteran Rev. Alan Roberts.
The prayer breakfast is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The AMVETS Post 227 is located at 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-4035.
March 29
Adult Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host an Adult Acrylic Painting Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint with acrylics on canvas.
The class is free, and open to the public. Participants must bring their own supplies and tools. Registration is required and limited.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library.
April 1
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The cost of the meal is $10, and is take out only.
The meal will include salad, dessert, bread and a beverage.
The fundraiser will be held at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center, 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Tickets can be purchased from any board member.
For more information, call 252-792-1074.
April 9
Dinner and Duel Auction Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host a Fundraiser Dinner and Duel Auction starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Dinner will be catered by Georgia Deans, and there will be a cash bar.
Proceeds will go towards repointing bricks in deteriorating buildings on Main Street.
Tickets are $50 per person, and there is a limit of 75 tickets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Martin County Arts Council at 252-789-8470.
April 30
50th Anniversary Black Tie Party
WASHINGTON – The Arts of the Pamlico will host a 50th Anniversary Black Tie Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Historic Turnage Theatre.
There will be refreshments, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are $100 per person.
The Historic Turnage Theatre is located at 150 West Main St. in Washington.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Historic Turnage Theatre or at www.artsofthepamlico.com.
May 19
Golf Tournament
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will host its 31st Annual golf Tournament for Student Scholarships Thursday, May 19 at Roanoke Country Club.
For more information or to register, email foundation@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.