Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
March 24
Business and Industry Dinner
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Chamber of Commerce, the Martin County Economic Development Committee and the Martin County Committee of 100 will host the Annual Business and Industry Dinner with the social beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Tickets are $25 per person.
The dinner will be held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-792-4131 or email admin@martincchamber.com.
March 26
Blue Grass Concert
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council will host a Blue Grass Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Martin County Arts Council Building.
The concert will feature, “Nu Blu.” The band is known for merging blue grass sound with more contemporary music and ballads.
Tickets are $15.
The Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Tickets can be purchased at the Martin County Arts Council or online through EventBrite.
Prayer Breakfast
WILLIAMSTON - The AMVETS Post 227 will host a Prayer Breakfast from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the AMVETS Post 226 building.
The guest speaker will be Veteran Rev. Alan Roberts.
The prayer breakfast is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The AMVETS Post 227 is located at 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-4035.
March 26-27
March Magic Dressage Show
WILLIAMSTON - The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center will host the March Magic Dressage Show from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Admission is free, and open to the public.
The Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, call 618-201-3290 or visit www.sportingservices.net.
March 28
Road Closure
WILLIAMSTON - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled a road closure for the week of Monday, March 28.
A section of Harrison Road from Jenny Hardison Road to Jack Cowan Road will be closed for a pipe replacement.
For more information, contact Robbie Beach at 252-792-3942.
March 29
Adult Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host an Adult Acrylic Painting Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint with acrylics on canvas.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library.
April 1
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON - The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Friday, April 1 at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center, 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
The cost of the meal is $10, and take out only.
Tickets can be purchased from any board member.
For more information, call 252-792-1074.
April 2
Drive-Thru Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
BEAR GRASS – The Bear Grass Fire/Rescue Ladies Auxiliary will host a drive-thru Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Bear Grass Fire Department.
The cost is $8 per plate.
The Bear Grass Fire Department is located at 6005 Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.
April 9
Dinner and Duel Auction Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host a Fundraiser Dinner and Duel Auction starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Dinner will be catered by Georgia Deans, and there will be a cash bar.
Proceeds will go towards repointing bricks in deteriorating buildings on Main Street.
Tickets are $50 per person, and there is a limit of 75 tickets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Martin County Arts Council at 252-789-8470.
April 30
50th Anniversary Black Tie Party
WASHINGTON – The Arts of the Pamlico will host a 50th Anniversary Black Tie Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Historic Turnage Theatre.
There will be refreshments, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are $100 per person.
The Historic Turnage Theatre is located at 150 West Main St. in Washington.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Historic Turnage Theatre or at www.artsofthepamlico.com.
May 19
Golf Tournament
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will host its 31st Annual golf Tournament for Student Scholarships Thursday, May 19 at Roanoke Country Club.
For more information or to register, email foundation@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.