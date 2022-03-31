Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
April 1
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON - The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The cost of the meal is $10, and is take out only.
The meal will include salad, dessert, bread and a beverage.
The fundraiser will be held at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center, 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Tickets can be purchased from any board member.
For more information, call 252-792-1074.
April 2
Drive-Thru Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Fire/Rescue Ladies Auxiliary will host a drive-thru Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Bear Grass Fire Department.
The cost is $8 per plate.
The Bear Grass Fire Department is located at 6005 Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.
April 9
Dinner and Duel Auction Fundraiser
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council will host a Fundraiser Dinner and Duel Auction starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Dinner will be catered by Georgia Deans, and there will be a cash bar.
Proceeds will go towards pointing bricks in deteriorating buildings on Main Street.
Tickets are $50 per person, and there is a limit of 75 tickets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Martin County Arts Council at 252-789-8470.
April 30
50th Anniversary Black Tie Party
WASHINGTON - The Arts of the Pamlico will host a 50th Anniversary Black Tie Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Historic Turnage Theatre.
There will be refreshments, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are $100 per person.
The Historic Turnage Theatre is located at 150 West Main St. in Washington.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Historic Turnage Theatre or at www.artsofthepamlico.com.
May 19
Golf Tournament
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host its 31st Annual golf Tournament for Student Scholarships Thursday, May 19 at Roanoke Country Club.
For more information or to register, email foundation@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Meeting
FARM LIFE - Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON - The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON - The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON - The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month.
The meeting is held at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.