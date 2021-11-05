Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Nov. 5
Music on Main Street
WILLIAMSTON – First Friday’s Music on Main Street will host the Martin Community Players from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
The event will be held at the Main Street Community Theater in downtown Williamston.
Nov. 6
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $70
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Nov. 8
Defensive Driving Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Continuing Education Division of Martin Community College will host a Defensive Driving Class from 8 a.m. — noon Monday, Nov. 8 at the Williamston campus.
This is a four hour class.
The cost of the class is $55.
Martin Community College is located 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Nov. 9
How to Write a Business Plan Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center will host a seminar titled, “How to Write a Business Plan,” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0248 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Nov. 10
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Christmas Market Opening Reception
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host its annual Christmas Market Opening Reception from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
This is a free event, and there will be 10 percent off all purchases from the market booths and the gift shop.
The market will run through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Martin County Arts council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Veteran’s Day Ceremony
WILLIAMSTON – AM Vets Post 227 will host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Martin County Courthouse.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Martin County Courthouse is located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 18
Trivia Night
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will present, “TNT: Thursday Night Trivia” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Martin Memorial Library.
Join a team or bring your own. Test the team’s knowledge, win prizes and make new friends.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Nov. 20
Prayer Breakfast
WILLIAMSTON – The AM Vets Post 227 will host a prayer breakfast from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
There will be fellowship with Chaplain Wallace Allen, Commander Chuck Spinney, Commander Kenneth Wallace and retired MCPO Kirk Crawley.
Breakfast will be served including sausage, eggs, bacon, ham, grits, potatoes, coffee, juice and more.
The prayer breakfast is free, and open to all veterans. Donations will be accepted.
The event will be held at the AM Vets Post 227, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dec. 3
Music on Main Street
WILLIAMSTON – First Friday’s Music on Main Street will host the Martin Community Players from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The event will be held at the Main Street Community Theater in downtown Williamston.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
There will be live music, refreshment and horse drawn carriage rides.
The event is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Dec. 8
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Robersonville Christmas Parade
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The parade will be held downtown Robersonville.
For more information, contact Al Cochran at 252-661-2968.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Theodosia Robinson at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.