Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 22
Stem in the park slated
SCOTLAND NECK - This event is planned from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Scotland Neck Town Hall Pavilion and Grounds.
All ages are invited. There will be fun hands-on science activities and more.
Scotland Neck Town Hall Pavilion and Grounds is located at 1310 Main St. in Scotland Neck.
Democratic Convention planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Democratic Convention will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the Superior Courtroom of the Martin County Governmental Center.
Martin County Governmental Center is located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
April 26
Martin Community College Healthcare Orientation planned
WILLIAMSTON - MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 29
Community Forum set
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry will host this event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The community forum is entitled Safe Schools and Safe Communities.
The public is invited to attend.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mount Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Fireman Field Day slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Williamston Fire Department is hosting this event from 9 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, April 29 at the Marin Community College Fire Training Center.
Attendees must be 15 years or older to experience firefighting training tasks. For ones younger, there will be a few tasks for them to experience.
For more information or questions call Chief Peaks at 252-792-3521.
Martin Community College Fire Training Center is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
May 06
Annual Yard Sale planned
WINDSOR - The Historic Hope Foundation will hold their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 06.
Food vendors will be present.
Spaces for individuals rent are $25 without power, spaces for vendors rent for $45 with power. Call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org to reserve a space.
Rain date for the yard sale is Thursday, May 13.
Historic Hope Foundation is located 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER - The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
May 12
Karaoke Night set
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present this event from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Richmond Co & Productions will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, May 19.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
May 18
Martin Community College Foundation 32nd Annual Golf Classic set
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is planning their annual golf tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston.
Deadline for team registration with handicaps is May 8th.
For more information, contact Kinsey Price at 252-789-0299 or email kinsey.price@martincc.edu.
Roanoke Country Club is located at 13080 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.
June 09
Christian Rock Band planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present this event from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 09 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Vintage Cross will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, June 16.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 15
Annual Aging Conference planned
TARBORO – The Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will be hosting this event on Thursday, June 15 Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus.
The theme for this conference is The Power of Aging: Full Speed Ahead.
For more information, contact the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging at 252-234-5900.
The Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus is located at 2009 West Wilson St. in Tarboro.
Ongoing
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
E.J. Hayes
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.