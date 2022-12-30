Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Nov. 24 – Jan. 1
Christmas Lights up the Region
WINDSOR - The Hoggard Family Light Show in Windsor is open Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 – 9:30 p.m.
The Hoggard Family Christmas lights are located at 101 Dalton Drive.
Dec. 22 – Jan. 2
Martin County Chamber closed for holidays
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will be closed beginning Thursday, December 22 until Monday, January 2.
Jan. 2
Martin County Governmental Center closings
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Governmental Center will be closed Monday, January 2 for New Years Day.
Jan. 6 – 7
Ag. Center to host Indoor Dirt Karting event
WILLIAMSTON - The Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center will be hosting this event. The time is TBA on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7.
The Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
Jan. 10
Storytime to be held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10.
The event will be for preschool aged children and toddlers.
The storytime will be about Snow.
This event is free and open to the public. The child must be accompanied by an adult.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Jan. 12
Washington Civic Center dance set
WASHINGTON - The Washington Civic Center will be hosting their dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Admissions is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol or children are allowed.
DJ Stanley Edwards will be playing.
Doors will open at 6:15.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
Jan. 13 & 14
Truck and tractor pull event planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center will be hosting this event at 6:30 p.m. Pit party and showtime at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket locations and pricing are TBA.
The Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
Jan. 24
Storytime to be held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January24.
Storytime is for toddlers and preschoolers.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a voice for a child
WILLIAMSTON - Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
The Martin County Historical Society offers help
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate researching the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
Small Business Center open
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
Meeting planned
FARM LIFE - Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry sets distribution
WILLIAMSTON - The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.